Singapore shares close 0.7% higher

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed higher with the key Straits Times Index gaining 22.7 points or 0.7 per cent to finish at 3,512.18 on Monday.
Some 1.9 billion shares worth S$944 million were traded, with gainers trouncing losers with 258 counters up and 161 counters down.
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo