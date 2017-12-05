You are here

Singapore shares close flat; STI down 0.4 points

Tue, Dec 05, 2017 - 5:39 PM
SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed flat on Tuesday, with the STI losing 0.41 points to finish at 3,438.06.

Some 1.7 billion shares worth S$1.1 billion were done versus Monday's 1.5 billion shares worth S$810 million.

Losers trounced gainers with 175 counters up and 286 counters down.

