Singapore shares close flat; STI down 0.4 points

SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed flat on Tuesday, with the STI losing 0.41 points to finish at 3,438.06.
Some 1.7 billion shares worth S$1.1 billion were done versus Monday's 1.5 billion shares worth S$810 million.
Losers trounced gainers with 175 counters up and 286 counters down.
