Fibre services disruption in Jurong West due to damaged cables

CUSTOMERS in the Jurong West region have been facing disruption to their fibre services including broadband, fixed voice and TV services since around 4.30pm due to fibre cables that were damaged in the process of works carried out by a third-party contractor in the area.

The three telcos, Singtel, Starhub and M1, have provided updates on their Facebook pages on the service disruption and said they were working with fibre operator Netlink Trust to restore the situation.

"Due to a fibre breakage caused by a third-party contractor carrying out sheet piling works, some customers in the Jurong West, Boon Lay and Corporation Road areas may be experiencing difficulty accessing their broadband, fixed voice and Singtel TV services.

"NetLink Trust and Singtel engineers are on site to carry out restoration works. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience. We will provide updates as more information comes in," said Singtel in a Facebook post update at 7.17pm. sentifi.com Market voices on:

Starhub posted that it was working with Netlink Trust to rectify the situation for customers as "quickly as possible" in an update at 6.45pm, while M1 said on its own page that the fibre operator has located and was rectifying the fibre cable cut impacting service in the Jurong West area.