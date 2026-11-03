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46,000 SIA booking records accessed illegally in data breach affecting software provider Amadeus

Bank account and credit card information has not been exposed; no bookings have been modified

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    • SIA says that it is directly contacting affected customers with upcoming travel to change their booking reference numbers.
    • SIA says that it is directly contacting affected customers with upcoming travel to change their booking reference numbers. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Ariel Quek

    Published Tue, Nov 3, 2026 · 09:26 PM

    [SINGAPORE] About 46,000 Singapore Airlines ( SIA ) booking records have been affected in a data breach at the carrier’s reservation-technology provider, Amadeus.

    In a media reply on Tuesday (Nov 3), an SIA spokesperson said that data illegally accessed by a third party included customers’ names, booking reference numbers, travel itineraries and booking classes.

    For about 620 booking records, information including e-mail addresses, phone numbers, travel document details and KrisFlyer membership numbers may have been accessed, the spokesperson added.

    However, Amadeus has confirmed that bank account or credit card information has not been exposed, and no bookings have been modified, SIA said.

    The incident was confined to Amadeus’ platform, SIA said, adding that the global travel technology provider, which supports certain reservations and booking processes, has said containment measures and additional security safeguards have been implemented after the breach.

    SIA added that the incident did not involve a breach of its IT systems. As a precaution, it added, it is directly contacting affected customers with upcoming travel to change their booking reference numbers.

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    The airline said it has also informed the relevant authorities about the matter.

    “SIA sincerely apologises to affected customers for any inconvenience caused,” the spokesperson said. “The protection of our customers’ personal data is of utmost importance to SIA.”

    SIA joins a growing list of airlines that have reported customer data compromised in the Amadeus breach. These include Malaysia Airlines, Cathay Pacific Airways, Japan Airlines and South Korea’s Asiana Airlines. THE STRAITS TIMES

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