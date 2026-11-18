Displacement of young people is already starting to appear in some sectors

Dr Michael Spence (left) of Stanford University and Ravi Menon, former managing director of MAS, at a panel discussion over the impact of AI on jobs. PHOTO: JEAN LOW, BT

[SINGAPORE] The ongoing impact on jobs from artificial intelligence developments was a key theme among speakers at the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) on Wednesday (Nov 18). One view is that AI needs a social licence before it can be widely adopted.

This licence would rest on the balance between jobs and wages, said Ravi Menon, former managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

Speaking on the panel, titled “Geoeconomics 2.0: Statecraft in the Age of Intelligence”, Menon noted that the populist backlash against globalisation was a verdict on domestic policy failure in many countries.

“The failure to share the gains of globalisation and support those who are displaced – AI will face the same test. Let us not make the same mistake.”

He described AI as doing two things: automation, which tends to displace jobs; and augmentation, which tends to raise productivity and thereby wages, and in some cases create new jobs.

Entry-level roles under pressure

Entry-level jobs are where the pressure shows first, said Menon. Yet there is also evidence that, within firms, AI lifts the least experienced worker the most.

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“So the same tool can lift the junior worker or remove her,” he said. “Which one happens is a choice.”

Discussions about that tension were a key focus of the following panel, “The AI and Employment Equation: Balancing Productivity, Displacement, and New Jobs”.

Dr Michael Spence, a professor at Stanford University, said the world is in an age of uncertainty.

He described the AI landscape as made up of two parts: One relates to frontier work, which includes investment in AI and its infrastructure; the other is adoption, or diffusion across the economy.

“We are in the early stages… Right now, it is way too soon to know what the ultimate productivity effects are.”

He cautioned, however, that the period ahead looks quite disruptive for jobs across the board. Even if automation does not eliminate jobs as the previous round of digital adoption did, virtually every job’s scope is still going to change.

Dr Spence added that displacement of young people is already starting to appear in professional services and the financial sector.

If a major investment bank has been bringing in new talent by assigning them work that AI now does, it is in the bank’s own interest to find another way to do so, he said.

“It is not sufficient to say, ‘Well we don’t need those young people’, because you do need them,” he said. “You do need them 10 years later.”

He added: “The fundamentals in those industries is the human talent that you have to get in there, and if that model is not going to work, you are going to have to invent a new one.”

Protecting workers in Singapore

In the ministerial keynote and fireside chat, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong addressed how these shifts could play out at home.

On the role that Singapore can play amid AI developments, Gan said that trust is key to strengthening the country’s position in building and testing AI applications, as well as in applying them.

This would come through building trust between government and industry players, and an ecosystem that is conducive to the talent here.

“Singapore is very small, and AI is moving very fast, and the whole world is short of AI talent,” he noted. “So we need to keep our doors open to welcome talent to Singapore.”

He added that AI carries the risk of changing lifestyles, including jobs, faster than people can adjust.

“I am sure many people, Singaporeans included, are anxious about the impact of AI on jobs,” said Gan. “We may not be able to protect every job because some jobs will be changed by AI. But we do intend to protect every worker.”

The way to do so, he said, is to give workers skills that let them take advantage of the new jobs and opportunities AI creates.

Gan, who is also the minister for energy, trade and industry (trade), acknowledged that many people will be anxious about the pace of change, but he noted that this anxiety is a healthy one.

“It is not wrong to have this anxiety, but, at the same time, understand that even when a job changes, you are not static,” he said.

“(If) you totally ignore the impact of AI, and (it is) just business as usual… we will all be in trouble.”