AI tracking, no-burn policies: How SGX-listed plantation firms are responding to haze

All eight issuers maintain that they do not use fire to clear land

Singapore has been grappling with haze, prompting scrutiny on businesses linked to the issue in Indonesia. PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] Singapore-listed agribusinesses have sought to distance themselves from the forest fires in Indonesia and their contribution to transboundary haze.

While some acknowledged that hot spots had been detected within their operational areas, all maintained that they do not use fire to clear land.

The statements were issued within a week of the Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) querying eight companies over their links to the haze:

Wilmar International;

First Resources;

Golden Agri-Resources;

Olam;

TSH Resources;

Bumitama Agri;

Indofood Agri Resources; and

Kencana Agri.

Their responses come as Singapore grapples with haze that began affecting the country in early September, prompting further efforts to identify companies linked to fires and smoke sources in Indonesia.

First Resources and Bumitama Agri were among the companies named by Senior Minister K Shanmugam on Monday (Oct 19) as being associated with some fire or smoke-source locations.

The Business Times rounds up what the companies have said about their links to the fires.

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Smoke from wildfires in peat forests in Indonesia have blanketed Singapore in haze. PHOTO: NYTIMES

Wilmar International

The largest agribusiness among the eight companies said it had not undertaken any new oil palm planting on its Indonesian plantations since 2013.

Since then, its field activities in Indonesia have been limited to replanting existing planted areas, which is carried out mechanically and “without the use of fire”.

In an Oct 16 statement, Wilmar said it maintained a “strict” no-burning policy since 2006. The company has also implemented a comprehensive fire prevention and management framework across its operations.

Shares of Wilmar closed at S$3.34 on Friday, up 0.9 per cent or S$0.03 on the day.

The counter is down about 4 per cent since Oct 5, the start of an over-two-week stretch of Singapore’s 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index sitting in the “unhealthy” range.

First Resources

The palm oil producer was named in a Greenpeace report linking plantation concessions – which are land parcels allocated by the government for agricultural use – to areas affected by fires and smoke.

On Tuesday, the company said it was confident that an “objective review” of the evidence would establish that it does not use fire to clear land.

In an earlier statement on Oct 15, First Resources said that hot spots had been detected around its concessions in West Kalimantan. However, many of these were subsequently found to be outside the company’s operating boundaries. Some fires had also spread into areas it managed after starting elsewhere.

First Resources fell 2.1 per cent or S$0.08 to close at S$3.68 on Friday. Its shares have fallen more than 14 per cent since Oct 5.

Golden Agri-Resources

The palm oil producer said it was“not aware of information” indicating that it had contributed to the haze. The group added that it, along with its suppliers, has been subject to its “zero burning policy” since 1997 and “no peat policy” since 2010.

In its response on Oct 16, Golden Agri said that “to the best of (its) knowledge”, there had been no reports alleging that its operational activities had contributed to the recent fires and haze in Indonesia. The group also said it had not received any formal notice from the authorities in relation to the haze.

Golden Agri’s parent, Indonesian conglomerate Sinar Mas, also owns Asia Pulp & Paper, whose wood-fibre suppliers have been linked to the haze.

Shares of Golden Agri were down 3.6 per cent or S$0.01 at S$0.27 on Friday, and have fallen around 13 per cent since Oct 5.

First Resources and Bumitama Agri were among the companies named by Senior Minister K Shanmugam as being associated with some fire or smoke-source locations that caused haze in Singapore. PHOTO: REUTERS

Olam

The group said it has “no direct plantation operational exposure” to the fires. It noted that neither the group nor its former subsidiary Olam Agri (which is now owned by a Saudi fund) owns or operates oil palm plantations or concessions in Indonesia.

Olam Group added it was not aware of any formal regulatory inquiries, notices or notifications relating to the recent fires.

Shares of the counter were down 0.6 per cent or S$0.005 at S$0.89 on Friday, and have fallen around 4 per cent since Oct 5.

Bumitama Agri

The company, which was also identified in the Greenpeace report, said that preliminary investigations found no evidence linking the group to the fires.

In an Oct 16 SGX filing, the palm oil producer said that detecting a hot spot within a plantation concession was not sufficient to determine the origin of a fire or establish responsibility.

The company said it maintains a strict zero-burning policy, supported by satellite monitoring, round-the-clock field surveillance, artificial intelligence-enabled monitoring and thermal imaging drones.

Bumitama Agri shares were down 3 per cent or S$0.05 at S$1.63 on Friday, and have fallen around 15 per cent since Oct 5.

TSH Resources

The Malaysia company was the last to respond to SGX RegCo’s queries. It said that it had detected 274 hot spots within its estate boundaries in Indonesia between Jan 1 and Wednesday. However, it maintained that none of the fires occurred within its planted or operational areas.

TSH , which has a primary listing on Bursa Malaysia and a secondary listing on SGX, said all the hot spots were located in community enclaves outside areas directly managed by the company.

Out of the eight companies, TSH’s shares have seen the biggest losses, with the counter down about 21.5 per cent since Oct 5. It closed unchanged at S$0.365 on Friday.

Indofood Agri Resources

The company said it had detected hot spots “on a small scale” within the plantation areas of its subsidiary, Simp Group, and addressed them immediately.

In a separate statement, Simp said it enforced a zero-burning policy for land clearance and continuously monitored its plantation areas for hot spots.

Indofood shares closed up 4.6 per cent or S$0.015 at S$0.34 on Friday. The counter has increased about 6.3 per cent since Oct 5.

Kencana Agri

The company reported fires within concession areas operated by its subsidiaries in North and East Kalimantan. The fires have affected about 62 hectares, or 0.09 per cent of its total planted area of 67,862 hectares.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the fires had spread from adjacent areas rather than originating within its operations, Kencana said.

The group added that it enforced a strict zero-burning policy. However, Indonesian authorities were continuing to investigate suspected land clearing by burning in the affected area in North Kalimantan.

Shares of Kencana Agri are down about 13.1 per cent since Oct 5. It closed on Friday unchanged at S$0.53.