Alpha Energy, Rich Capital call for trading halts

Mon, Jun 24, 2019 - 8:30 AM
CATALIST-LISTED firms Alpha Energy and Rich Capital have separately requested for trading halts on Monday morning, before market open, pending the release of announcements.

Oil and gas firm Alpha Energy’s latest bourse filing was on June 8, when it announced that it was restructuring a loan from ING Capital. Alpha Energy said it will repay the loan balance of US$13.3 million in quarterly instalments of US$600,000 starting June 15, 2020.

Shares of Alpha Energy closed unchanged at 5.4 Singapore cents on Friday.

Meanwhile, mining company Rich Capital most recently announced on June 14 that it was in the process of receiving a S$2 million advance payment guarantee from an associate company relating to a development project in Batam, Indonesia.

Shares of Rich Capital closed up 0.2 Singapore cent or 200 per cent to 0.3 cent on Friday.

