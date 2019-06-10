You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Alpha Energy restructures ING loan, to repay US$13.3m loan balance in instalments

Mon, Jun 10, 2019 - 8:50 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

CATALIST-LISTED Alpha Energy is restructuring a loan it took from ING Capital in 2015 to fund the 95 per cent of tax credits available to working interest owners of the Mustang field. 

As at June 7, the company, along with other loan parties – TP North Slope Development (TPNSD) as borrower and BRPC as operator, owes ING Capital a loan balance of US$13.3 million.

This is with the completion of the Mustang projection transactions and the loan balance owed being consolidated into the group’s financials.

Under the latest agreement, Alpha Energy and TPNSD will make repayments to ING in quarterly instalments of US$600,000 starting June 15, 2020.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Default interest accrued under the loan facility since Jan 1, 2017 will be discharged and is no longer outstanding provided no default has occurred or continues.

With the debt restructure, the ING loan will revert to a non-default status and have a reduced interest rate applied on the loan moving forward. It also discharges the group’s liability for default interest accumulated from Jan 1, 2017, provided no default has occurred or continues.

The debt restructure also reduces the net current liabilities position of the group, and better aligns payments to the receipt of tax credits from the State of Alaska and production proceeds.

This is the second time the loan parties restructured the loan facility, the last being via a term sheet entered in Sept 6, 2018. Its debt to ING had matured on May 1, 2017.

Alpha Energy shares closed flat at S$0.054 on Friday.

Companies & Markets

FSL Trust lifts trading halt following sponsor's offer for all its units

Mapletree planning up to 2 Reit listings in next five years

Inflation data, US-China trade talks to set market direction this week

Goldbell eyes mobility tech for growth

United Technologies nearing deal to merge aerospace unit with Raytheon

Calls for more transparency in lithium pricing as industry's leaders meet

Editor's Choice

BT_20190610_LMXMAPLE101ZDU_3803579.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree planning up to 2 Reit listings in next five years

BP_kids_100619_9.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Opinion

Cover for babies and kids: A primer

BT_20190610_VIGOLDBELL_3804123.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Goldbell eyes mobility tech for growth

Most Read

1 My iPhone guessed I was pregnant
2 Changi has world's 2nd most valuable airport brand: report
3 Power unshackled: Singapore's open electricity market
4 CDL launches new bid for M&C at improved 685 pence a share
5 Mapletree planning up to 2 Reit listings in next five years
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190610_LMXMAPLE101ZDU_3803579.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree planning up to 2 Reit listings in next five years

BP_Iron_100619_4.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Iron ore's red-hot rally flames out

BP_kids_100619_9.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Opinion

Cover for babies and kids: A primer

BT_20190610_KELTRADE109MK5_3804178.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Government & Economy

G-20 finance chiefs cite 'intensified' trade row, but don't call for its resolution

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening