Analysts lower Sea target price, flag rising Monee credit costs

BROKERS’ TAKE

CGSI and Maybank are upbeat on Sea’s longer-term prospects, while DBS is more cautious

Margin pressures at Sea’s e-commerce arm Shopee were among concerns cited by analysts. PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] Analysts have lowered their target prices for Sea following its third-quarter results, as rising investment costs, margin pressures at Shopee and growing credit risks at digital financial services arm Monee weigh on its earnings outlook.

CGS International (CGSI) cut its target price to US$115 from US$195 in a report on Nov 11, while maintaining its “add” rating. The revised target represents an upside of 47.5 per cent from Sea’s closing price on Nov 9 of US$77.96.

Maybank Securities lowered its target price to US$126 from US$150, while retaining its “buy” call. Its revised target implies an upside of about 62 per cent from the same reference price.

DBS Group Research, meanwhile, maintained its “hold” recommendation and unchanged target price of US$85, implying an upside of about 9 per cent.

The revised valuations follow Sea’s Q3 results, which showed net income rising 34 per cent year on year to US$502.5 million, while revenue climbed 43.4 per cent to US$8.6 billion.

Group adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 12.5 per cent year on year to US$983 million, broadly in line with market expectations.

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The technology group is also looking to expand into enterprise cloud services through its new Sea Cloud business, as it seeks to strengthen its competitive position in e-commerce.

Why was Sea’s target price cut despite Q3 growth?

CGSI analysts Jacquelyn Yow and Then Wan Lin attributed their target price reduction mainly to a change in Sea’s e-commerce arm Shopee’s valuation methodology. The brokerage has shifted from an enterprise value-to-sales multiple to an enterprise value-to-Ebitda approach.

“While Shopee continues to monetise its marketplace, reinvestment in price competitiveness, logistics and customer engagement has limited the impact on margins in FY2026,” they said.

Maybank similarly lowered its target price to reflect higher investment spending and more gradual margin improvements. It trimmed its FY2027 and FY2028 revenue forecasts by 2 per cent and adjusted Ebitda estimates by 3 to 4 per cent.

The brokerage said Shopee’s growth remained healthy, although spending on customer acquisition and logistics would continue to constrain profitability.

DBS analyst Sachin Mittal highlighted slowing growth at Shopee, where gross merchandise value rose 23.3 per cent year on year, below Sea’s full-year guidance of about 25 per cent.

He also flagged rising credit risks at Monee, with its ratio of loans overdue by more than 90 days increasing to 1.3 per cent from 1 per cent in the preceding quarter.

“If sustained, higher credit costs would lower Monee’s earnings and could see the market value it closer to a consumer lender than a fintech,” Mittal added.

Cloud expansion and Monee listing offer longer-term potential

Despite near-term pressures, CGSI and Maybank remain positive on Sea’s longer-term prospects, supported by Shopee’s growth and Monee’s expanding loan book.

CGSI expects Shopee’s margins to improve in FY2027 and FY2028, while highlighting a potential Monee initial public offering within one to three years as a share-price catalyst.

The brokerage values Monee at US$29.3 billion and forecasts its loan book to grow at a compound annual rate of 30 per cent between 2026 and 2028.

“A listing could improve price discovery and benefit shareholders if Sea retains a meaningful stake,” CGSI said.

Maybank similarly sees a potential Monee listing as an opportunity to unlock value, although its timing remains uncertain.

DBS, however, remains more cautious, noting that Monee’s credit provisions rose 22.8 per cent quarter on quarter, outpacing loan book growth of 13.5 per cent. The brokerage warned that persistently higher credit costs could undermine profitability and weigh on Monee’s valuation.

Beyond Monee, Maybank also highlighted Sea Cloud’s longer-term prospects.

“Sea Cloud is a serious long-term initiative that management hopes will become a permanent fourth business,” the analysts said.

Both CGSI and Maybank welcomed Sea’s measured approach to developing Sea Cloud, its new artificial intelligence-focused enterprise cloud platform.

CGSI said pursuing projects based on customer commitments should ease concerns over large upfront capital expenditure, while Maybank noted that the venture remained exploratory, with no external enterprise contracts secured.