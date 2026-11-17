BROKERS’ TAKE

Asset monetisation and higher dividends are seen as potential catalysts

Singtel’s underlying net profit is up 10% at S$1.49 billion, supported by its subsidiaries’ stronger showing. PHOTO: CMG

[SINGAPORE] Analysts remain positive on Singtel’s prospects following its first-half results, with five brokerages maintaining their “buy” calls on the telecommunications group as underlying earnings improved despite a decline in reported net profit.

Maybank Securities raised its target price marginally to S$5.22 from S$5.21. Meanwhile, DBS Group Research, RHB and CGS International (CGSI) maintained their target prices at S$5.46, S$5.40 and S$5.16, respectively.

OCBC Group Research was the only broker to lower its fair value estimate to S$5.58 from S$5.75. It did so after revising its sum-of-the-parts valuation for Singtel.

Singtel reported a 55 per cent year-on-year decline in net profit to S$1.54 billion for the six months ended Sep 30, mainly due to the absence of exceptional divestment gains recorded in the previous year.

Underlying net profit, which excludes exceptional items, rose 10 per cent to S$1.49 billion, supported by stronger results at NCS, Digital InfraCo and Optus.

Operating momentum strengthens

DBS noted that Singtel’s operating company earnings before interest and tax (OpCo Ebit) came in slightly ahead of expectations, supported by stronger contributions from Optus, Digital InfraCo and NCS.

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Singtel also raised its full-year OpCo Ebit growth guidance to mid-to-high single digits, from low-to-mid single digits previously.

The revised guidance appears achievable, with H1 OpCo Ebit already up 8.7 per cent year on year, DBS analyst Sachin Mittal wrote in a note.

Maybank similarly highlighted broad-based improvements across Singtel’s businesses, particularly at NCS and Optus, while noting early signs of stabilisation in its Singapore operations.

NCS recorded a 16 per cent increase in H1 Ebit, while Optus posted 14 per cent growth.

“We think the current discount increasingly understates the quality, growth visibility and capital-return potential embedded in the portfolio,” said Maybank analyst Hussaini Saifee.

CGSI expects stronger operating earnings in H2, supported by continued mobile repricing at Optus and a recovery across Singtel’s Singapore operations.

Optus’ average revenue per user rose 4 per cent year on year in H1, while Singapore mobile service revenue returned to growth after seven quarters of decline, CGSI analysts Prem Jearajasingam and Jacquelyn Yow noted.

RHB also viewed recent share-price weakness as an opportunity to accumulate shares, citing stronger earnings prospects at NCS and Digital InfraCo.

OCBC analyst Chu Peng remained constructive on group’s operating momentum, despite lowering its fair value estimate following revisions to its sum-of-the-parts valuation.

Digital infrastructure and dividends offer upside

Beyond its core telecommunications operations, analysts highlighted Singtel’s expanding data centre business and capital management initiatives as potential growth drivers.

Maybank said the group is well-positioned to benefit from growing demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure, particularly as access to power, financing and established customers becomes increasingly important.

“Together, these developments should favour operators that already have access to capital, secured infrastructure and credible customers,” said Saifee.

CGSI expects earnings contributions from Nxera to strengthen as customers progressively occupy its fully contracted Tuas data centre facility, which had reached about 14 per cent utilisation at end-September.

It also highlighted potentially lower capital expenditure as an upside to free cash flow.

Meanwhile, Maybank saw potential valuation upside from Singtel’s stake in Bharti Airtel, which accounts for about 40 per cent of its sum-of-the-parts valuation.

DBS identified potential consolidation in Singapore’s telecommunications sector as a key share-price catalyst.

On shareholder returns, Maybank raised its dividend-per-share forecasts for FY2027 to FY2029 by 2 to 4 per cent, implying yields of between 4.9 and 5.8 per cent.

OCBC highlighted progress on Singtel’s S$2 billion value realisation share buyback programme, with about half already executed.

RHB noted that Singtel had realised S$6.8 billion, or about 75 per cent, of its S$9 billion medium-term capital recycling target, with further opportunities to unlock value from its investment portfolio.

“We see scope for further asset monetisation,” the brokerage said, pointing to potential stake reductions in Optus, Bharti Airtel and Gulf Development.