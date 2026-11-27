He will continue to support the group in an advisory capacity

Prior to joining CapitaLand in 2017, Lim was the managing director and head of SEA (South-east Asia) coverage advisory and SEA real estate at HSBC. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

CAPITALAND Investment’s (CLI) Andrew Lim Cho Pin will step down as group chief operating officer (COO) on Dec 31, the global real estate investment manager said in a bourse filing on Friday (Nov 27).

Lim, who was CLI group chief financial officer before his promotion to group COO on Jan 1, 2023, will also relinquish his position as chief executive of the group’s private equity real estate division.

In response to queries from The Business Times, a CLI spokesperson said that Lim has decided to step back from executive responsibilities, and will continue to support the group in an advisory capacity after Dec 31.

In the interim, his responsibilities will be covered by group CEO Lee Chee Koon, and Paul Tham, group chief financial officer and CEO of listed funds.

Lim had also, in the past five years, held a director seat on the boards of five CapitaLand real estate investment trusts (Reits) – CapitaLand Ascendas Reit, CapitaLand Ascott Trust, CapitaLand China Trust, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and CapitaLand Malaysia Reit.

Prior to joining CapitaLand in 2017, Lim was the managing director and head of SEA (South-east Asia) coverage advisory and SEA real estate at HSBC.

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In that role, he focused on M&A, equity capital markets and financial advisory work, and oversaw end-to-end client delivery, quantitative analysis, project management, transaction documentation, negotiations as well as deal stakeholder management, said CLI.

In an interview with The Business Times earlier this year, Lim said CLI has set its sights on the lucrative Gulf market’s fast-growing logistics and hospitality sectors as the region’s oil-producing nations move to remake themselves.

In its latest third quarter update, CLI reported that its private funds management revenue grew 32 per cent on year to S$133 million for the nine-month period ended September, on higher contributions from its credit business and SC Capital Partners, as well as increased performance fees.

In the year to Nov 3, CLI raised S$2 billion across its private funds, including S$500 million in credit strategies. It raised a total of about S$4.3 billion in equity across its listed and private funds this year.

CLI’s total revenue for the nine-month period was down 3 per cent year-on-year at S$1.5 billion.

CLI shares ended Friday at S$2.31, up 0.87 per cent or S$0.02 before the announcement.