You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Axington receives letter of demand from Kuala Lumpur landlord

Mon, Nov 16, 2020 - 10:04 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

AXINGTON has received a letter of demand from its landlord Klang Valley Projects claiming about RM15,592 (S$5,905) in rent arrears and late interest charges for September and October this year.

These relate to its lease of a unit at office building Wisma Goldhill at 67 Jalan Raja Chulan in Kuala Lumpur, the Catalist-listed firm said in a filing last Friday night.

The letter of demand, dated Nov 11, gave notice that the company was to repay the outstanding sums by Nov 17.

If it fails to do so, the landlord will take necessary action including initiating legal proceedings against Axington without any further reference.

The Singapore-listed company said that although its bank accounts had a "more than sufficient" amount to satisfy the outstanding sums, no payment had been made because it was in the process of changing the authorised signatories of its bank account since early September.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Axington is thus unable to make any payments until such changes have taken effect, it added.

The company came under the control of scandal-hit cousins Nelson Loh and Terence Loh in July this year. But The Business Times reported in September that the two were seeking to offload their stake in the firm.

Following the takeover, the professional advisory services group in July proposed to change its core business to provide medical and consumer wellness services, and to acquire a Malaysian medical products distributor to kickstart this plan. However, the acquisition fell through last month.

The cousins' business partner, Evangeline Shen, resigned as Axington chairman on Aug 30, along with three other directors who also left the board.

In October, the Lohs also formalised their split, inking an agreement to separate their business interests from each other.

Axington announced last Tuesday that it was seeking a new auditor after a plan to switch auditors did not pan out.

Its shares have been suspended since July. The counter last traded at S$0.22 on July 13.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 16, 2020 09:53 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks open higher, tracking Wall Street; STI up 0.8%

SINGAPORE shares rose at the opening bell on Monday, tracking a higher close in US markets on Friday.

Nov 16, 2020 09:52 AM
Stocks

Australia: Bourse halts trading on 'data issues' after shares hit eight-month high

[BENGALURU] Trading on the Australian Securities Exchange was halted on Monday as the stock exchange operator cited...

Nov 16, 2020 09:48 AM
Real Estate

China's new home prices rise 0.2% m-o-m in October

[BEIJING] Chinese new home prices grew at a slower monthly pace in October, data showed on Monday, with some big...

Nov 16, 2020 09:43 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks begin on front foot

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened with gains Monday morning following a healthy lead from Wall Street thanks to...

Nov 16, 2020 09:36 AM
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand to grow investments in business parks, logistics and data centres in China

CAPITALAND on Monday said it aims to redeploy part of the capital from asset recycling to new economy assets such as...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

How companies can use design to transform and innovate amid a pandemic

Vaccine scientist hopes for return to 'normal' by next winter

Insurers' critical-illness portfolios healthy, but risks lurk

Will Sunningdale minorities seize the chance to stay invested as the company goes private?

Frasers Centrepoint Trust is still keen on acquisitions

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for