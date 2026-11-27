New offering widens alternatives beyond hedge funds into private equity, credit, property and infrastructure

The OCBC private-banking arm plans to extend the offering to advisory clients in 2027. PHOTO: BH

[SINGAPORE] Bank of Singapore has introduced a new private-markets strategy for its clients.

Developed in partnership with fintech platform iCapital, the proprietary strategy is available within eligible discretionary portfolio management mandates, expanding their access to alternative investments beyond hedge funds, the OCBC private-banking arm announced on Friday (Nov 27).

The bank plans to extend the offering to advisory clients in 2027.

The strategy allocates across private equity, private credit, private real estate and private infrastructure, with the aim of providing clients broader diversification beyond public markets.

The launch reflects growing client demand for private assets. “Over the past three years, clients’ AUM (assets under management) allocated to private assets have increased by close to 60 per cent, reflecting the growing appetite for resilient, long-term investment opportunities beyond public markets,” said Jean Chia, global chief investment officer at Bank of Singapore.

Under the tie-up, Bank of Singapore will oversee strategic capital allocation and investment management. iCapital will supply the technology and platform to support the delivery of the mandate.

Brooks Entwistle, head of international at iCapital, described the offering as a “bespoke solution” that “allows the bank to stay focused on what matters most: its investment decisions and client outcomes”.

“Over time, we see the potential for this infrastructure to support a broader range of wealth management client segments across the OCBC Group network,” he added.