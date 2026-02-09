DBS shares drop as much as 1.9% after Q4 profit falls short of forecasts

The bank’s net profit for its fourth quarter fell 10% to S$2.26 billion

DBS' fourth-quarter earnings missed the S$2.59 billion consensus forecast in a Bloomberg survey of six analysts. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Shares of DBS dropped as much as 1.9 per cent as at 9.03 am on Monday (Feb 9) after it reported a fall in its quarterly and full-year net profit.

The counter dropped S$1.12 to S$58.18 after the bank reported that its fourth quarter net profit fell to S$2.26 billion, 10 per cent lower than the net profit of S$2.52 billion in the year-ago period.

The earnings missed the S$2.59 billion consensus forecast in a Bloomberg survey of six analysts.

Its shares had fallen 0.6 per cent to close S$0.36 lower at S$59.30 on Friday. They have climbed more than 5 per cent so far this year, having peaked at S$60 on Jan 29.

Last week, the bank’s group head of consumer banking said that DBS is aiming to reach S$100 billion in consumer cross-border flows in its core markets by 2030 and aims to double its market share to 20 per cent.