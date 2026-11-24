The firm is gearing up to launch its second Asia-Pacific private-debt fund in early 2027

CEO Justin Muzinich says his firm has been “really looking for less crowded situations across… different industries”. PHOTO: MUZINICH

[SINGAPORE] Global credit specialist Muzinich & Co is steering clear of red-hot artificial intelligence data centre financing and heavily levered private equity (PE) deals, as it prepares to launch its second Asia-Pacific private-debt fund in early 2027.

While institutional capital has flooded into digital infrastructure and software-backed buyouts over the past two years, the firm is deliberately hunting in less crowded corners of the market, said CEO Justin Muzinich and Asia-Pacific CEO Andrew Tan.

“We have largely stayed away from the hot area of data centre financing… for a variety of risk reasons,” Muzinich said in an interview with The Business Times on Tuesday (Nov 17). “We have been really looking for less crowded situations across… different industries.”

Tan, who is also the firm’s head of Asia-Pacific private debt in Singapore, noted that despite a heavy pipeline of market inquiries for AI data centres and graphics processing unit (GPU) financing, the team has opted out, partly due to concerns over elevated valuations and market volatility.

Muzinich said that some “hot deals” in today’s market exhibit “equity-like risk, which may not afford debt investors with proper downside protection”. “In such cases, owning equity makes more sense because there is the opportunity for upside.”

Instead, the firm takes a sector-agnostic approach, targeting businesses across Australia, India, Japan and South-east Asia in areas such as industrial manufacturing, non-software healthcare, education, service industries and agricultural chemicals, with strong recurring cash flow and recurring income.

The firm’s second Asia-Pacific private-debt vehicle builds on its inaugural regional fund, which closed in 2021 at roughly US$500 million, with backing from anchor investors including DBS.

Muzinich noted that early investors have already committed to the upcoming 2027 fund, with interest in Asia, Europe, North America and the Middle East, from institutions looking to diversify away from US and European credit.

Investor appetites vary sharply by geography, he added.

Allocators in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East tend to prioritise higher absolute returns and are more comfortable with fund-level leverage, whereas European investors generally favour unlevered structures, with US institutions falling somewhere in between on leverage.

“Parallel lending” to sidestep crowded buyouts

Beyond sector selection, Muzinich said that the team has been active in “parallel lending”, a strategy of partnering banks to provide financing to companies with relatively low levels of debt.

This offers an alternative to traditional private credit, where intense competition to finance PE-backed acquisitions has driven up leverage and compressed returns.

“What everyone else in the world was doing was financing basically highly levered PE deals, and so leverage got high, returns were coming down, and we thought to ourselves we want to be in a less crowded part of the market,” Muzinich explained.

Avoiding heavily indebted technology and software borrowers – many of which took on five to seven times leverage – has insulated the firm from recent sector volatility.

While several semi-liquid private debt funds across the industry faced net outflows and redemptions in 2026 amid stress in software-heavy portfolios, Muzinich’s parallel lending vehicle, Mloan, has doubled its assets under management over the past 12 months.

Asia-Pacific investors currently account for roughly 25 per cent of Mloan’s capital base.

Constructive on the road ahead

In an environment of persistent inflation and elevated interest rates, Tan pointed out that private credit’s structural flexibility gives it an edge over traditional bank loans.

Corporate borrowers increasingly require bespoke repayment schedules and tailored covenants across longer horizons that mainstream lenders struggle to accommodate, making deal sourcing easier despite tighter macro conditions.

On the outlook for 2027, Muzinich said that broader market anxiety surrounding private credit earlier this year has begun to subside, bringing institutional allocators back to the table.

As private credit noise from early 2026 recedes, he has seen interest return. “Finance is a pretty merit-based business,” he said. “If the returns are there and good, and you are earning an illiquidity premium, especially through a cycle, I think there will be interest in it.”

Closer to home, Singapore’s institutional ecosystem and sovereign wealth presence continue to serve as a vital anchor of trust for regional dealmaking – reinforcing Muzinich’s conviction that Asia’s underserved middle market remains one of the most compelling, uncrowded frontiers in global private credit.

Muzinich said that the firm has been committed to growing in the region; on the investment side, the team has been doing more in Australia, India and Japan, with “ a lot of wealth” coming into the region.

“We see good opportunities in the Asian middle market and private credit,” he said. “It’s not an overly competitive space.”

For credit investors, he added, the key to making a return is continuous compounding, to stay disciplined and lend to stable businesses that will pay interest, regardless of how the world develops.