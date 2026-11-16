The trust has acquired a majority interest in two joint ventures with Amazon Web Services

The real estate investment trust encapsulates Blackstone’s ambition to become one of the largest backers of AI infrastructure. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] Blackstone’s newly listed data centre acquisition vehicle has acquired a majority interest in two joint ventures with Amazon Web Services (AWS) in a transaction valued at roughly US$5 billion.

In its first-ever investment, Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust will own 13 newly constructed powered shells across two AWS data centre campuses in northern Indiana and Mississippi, according to Nick Pell, chief executive of the fund known as BXDC.

BXDC will acquire a majority interest of 75 per cent and AWS will retain 25 per cent, and the hyperscaler will lease back the whole portfolio with an initial term of 12 years extendable to 32 years, according to a statement on Monday (Nov 16).

“This direct deal with Amazon creates a roadmap to do more such deals with hyperscalers or developers,” Pell said in an interview.

The joint venture has a debt commitment to borrow 50 per cent of the purchase price at close, according to Pell. The transaction is expected to be completed in 2026.

Shares of BXDC rose 6.1 per cent as at 7.10 am in New York.

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The real estate investment trust encapsulates Blackstone’s ambition to become one of the largest backers of artificial intelligence infrastructure and its push to reach more individual investors.

The nearly US$1.4 trillion alternative asset manager has amassed a US$200 billion data centre portfolio that includes QTS Realty Trust, a leading builder and operator of such facilities.

Listed in May, BXDC has set out to acquire stabilised data centres valued between US$250 million and US$1.5 billion and with long-term lease contracts with hyperscalers, an addressable market the fund estimates at US$1 trillion over the next five years.

“There are a lot of developers and close-ended funds looking to exit and recycle their capital and we are finding a home for them with the public investor capital in BXDC,” Pell said.

The Democratic sweep in midterm elections is set to give momentum to the party’s drive to set guardrails on the growth of data centres.

Development of the facilities has come up against organised opposition from communities as well as supply shortages for equipment, creating bottlenecks.

More than 60 per cent of the data centre capacity planned for completion in 2027 has yet to begin construction, according to a May report from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Still, demand for cloud and AI infrastructure continues to grow. AWS’ backlog – the measure of cloud-computing orders not yet fulfilled – is US$578 billion, chief executive officer Andy Jassy said after third-quarter results in October. BLOOMBERG