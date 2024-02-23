🏛️ Budget cheat sheet so that you can sound smart in office

Find out more and sign up for Thrive at bt.sg/thrive

📢 Announcements that matter

To preface, this won’t be a cheat sheet of ALL of the new government measures announced in Budget 2024 and how much money we will be getting. There are plenty of resources for that online, and we’ve done a CliffsNotes summary on Instagram as well.

Instead, we want to zoom in on a few announcements and contextualise what they mean while also providing some steps you can take to further your career, homeownership and retirement goals.

Got a diploma? Here’s S$15,000

Graduates from the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) will get financial incentives to further their education.

Upon enrolling in a diploma programme, they will receive a S$5,000 top-up into their Post-Secondary Education Account. Funds in this account can be used to pay for most of the diploma courses offered by ITE and polytechnics here, so the top-up essentially pays for one-and-a-half years’ worth of tuition fees for Singaporeans.

Once these students receive their diplomas, they will get a further S$10,000 top-up to their Central Provident Fund (CPF) Ordinary Account (OA), which will give them a head start in buying a home or saving for retirement.

What this means: Over the past year, the government has been expanding educational pathways for ITE graduates. Last year, the Ministry of Education announced that ITE students who attain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher out of 4 in their Higher Nitec qualifications will be guaranteed admission to a related polytechnic course.

These changes come as the salary gap between university, polytechnic and ITE grads is widening. Today, the median starting salary of a university graduate is about twice that of an ITE graduate.