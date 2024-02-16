SINGAPORE BUDGET 2024

Budget 2024: S$2 billion top-up for financial sector development, S$3 billion more into R&D

Renald Yeo

Published Fri, Feb 16, 2024 · 3:54 pm
Financial support, in the form of S$1 billion in funding over five years, has been introduced in Budget 2024 to further catalyse the Republic’s AI capabilities.
PHOTO: CHERYL ONG, BT

Singapore Budget 2024

TO REINFORCE Singapore’s global competitive lead, the government will put an additional S$2 billion into developing the financial sector, and another S$3 billion towards research and development (R&D).

The Republic will also invest S$1 billion over five years to further improve artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong in his Budget speech on Friday (Feb 16).

Financial Sector Development Fund

To support a continued inflow of investments, capital and talent in Singapore’s financial sector, the government will inject S$2 billion more into the Financial Sector Development Fund (FSDF).

Administered by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the FSDF provides grants to firms and individuals in the financial services sector.

RIE2025

A further S$3 billion will also be invested into the Research, Innovation and Enterprise 2025 (RIE2025) plan. Launched in 2020, the RIE2025 plan had an initial commitment of S$25 billion.

With the latest injection, Singapore’s investment in research, innovation and enterprise will be sustained at about 1 per cent of gross domestic product, Wong said.

SEE ALSO

The additional resources will go towards research and related investments in national priorities, which include advanced manufacturing, sustainability, the digital economy, and healthcare, he added.

AI computing

Wong also announced plans to invest more than S$1 billion over the next five years in AI computing capacity, talent and industry development. This will support Singapore’s National AI Strategy 2.0, which was launched in December last year.

Part of the investment will be used to ensure that the Republic can secure access to the advanced chips that are “so crucial to AI development and deployment”, Wong said.

For more of BT’s Budget 2024 coverage, go to bt.sg/budget24

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Singapore economy

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Singapore

Budget 2024: Grant to encourage charities to collaborate extended, new tax deduction for overseas humanitarian assistance

Budget 2024: New fund for future energy investments, with initial S$5 billion injection

Budget 2024: S$200 in LifeSG credits for 1.2 million past and present national servicemen

Budget 2024: 1.4 million Singaporeans to get one-time S$300 MediSave Bonus

Budget 2024: S$8.2 billion Majulah Package to benefit 1.6 million Singaporeans

Budget 2024: Higher CPF contribution rates for workers 55 to 65; closure of Special Account for those aged 55 and above

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article