Huang’s return the company at the centre of the AI boom restored confidence in technology stocks

South Korea’s KOSPI climbed more than 7 per cent in its best day since July. PHOTO: REUTERS

ASIAN shares rallied as Jensen Huang’s return to lead Nvidia revived enthusiasm for the artificial intelligence trade, helping the region’s major chipmakers rebound from last week’s rout.

MSCI’s Asia Pacific equities index climbed 4.1 per cent, set for its biggest gain in more than three months. Tuesday’s rally snapped an eight-day run of losses that pushed the gauge close to a bear market.

Taiwan’s benchmark surged 9 per cent in its largest advance since April 2025, while South Korea’s climbed more than 7 per cent in its best day since July.

Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co all surged more than 8 per cent, helping boost a regional gauge of chip-related stocks by almost 10 per cent.

The gains in Asia, where chip-related companies are seen as the picks and shovels of the AI buildout, came after Huang’s surprise return to Nvidia propelled Wall Street to its best day since April 2025.

His comeback to the company at the centre of the AI boom restored confidence in technology stocks after his exit earlier this month threw the trade into turmoil and added to doubts over whether future profits can justify the industry’s surge in debt-financed spending.

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“Jensen’s return to Nvidia as CEO is about re-instilling confidence back into the markets and into the broader AI ecosystem,” said Felix Wang, managing director of global technology at Hedgeye Risk Management.

“Jensen’s voice in AI matters is unparalleled. With Jensen back in the saddle, the global server market may receive a boost.”

Elsewhere, Treasuries steadied and crude oil held its losses. Gold extended its gains to trade around US$3,660 an ounce.

The global stock rally on Monday marked a dramatic reversal after the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday entered correction territory — defined as a decline of at least 10 per cent from their recent high.

The S&P 500 climbed 4.7 per cent to snap a seven-day losing streak. The Nasdaq 100 surged 6.9 per cent, pulling back from the brink of a bear market, while a gauge of semiconductor shares jumped 14 per cent. Nvidia shares soared 31 per cent, the most since 2003.

Nvidia’s board reinstated Huang after a series of meetings and input from “senior levels” of the government. President Donald Trump praised the decision, saying the US has no reason to believe Huang “poses any risk” to national security.

“Investors are in a more cheery mood,” said Frederic Neumann, chief Asia economist at HSBC Holdings. “However, not all clouds overhanging the AI sector have parted. While Jensen’s leadership of Nvidia may reduce near-term risks around the company’s prospects, broader regulatory uncertainty remains in the US with respect to data center build-out and technology transfers.”

Moreover, tightening financial conditions still pose a powerful headwind for an industry increasingly reliant on debt to finance its investment, Neumann said.

For investors betting against Nvidia, Monday’s big rebound turned a lucrative wager into a financial wrecking ball.

As Nvidia surged, GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF, which seeks to deliver twice the inverse of the chipmaker’s daily performance, plunged 63 per cent.

Beyond AI, traders have plenty to parse this week, with the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday in the US.

US data this week will help shape expectations for the Federal Reserve’s December meeting, with consumer confidence due on Tuesday, followed Wednesday by the central bank’s preferred inflation gauge, consumer spending and revised third-quarter growth.

“It’s a nerve wracking period to be long,” Carol Schleif, chief market strategist at BMO Wealth Management, said on Bloomberg Television. “But on the other hand, when you have a headline like you had today, it’s a nerve wracking period to be out of the market too.” BLOOMBERG