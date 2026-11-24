The announcement helped spur a rebound two weeks after gold dropped below the US$4,000-an-ounce support level

Bullion rose as much as 1 per cent to near US$3,670 an ounce on Tuesday, after jumping 2.7 per cent in the previous session. PHOTO: REUTERS

GOLD rose for a second day, after Jensen Huang’s surprise return to the helm of Nvidia recharged bets on artificial intelligence and spurred rallies across markets.

Bullion climbed as much as 1 per cent to near US$3,670 an ounce, after jumping 2.7 per cent in the previous session. The rebound partially retraced last week’s near-9 per cent drop that took the metal to the lowest in more than a year.

Nvidia reinstated Huang as president and chief executive officer of the world’s largest chipmaker less than two weeks after he resigned under a cloud of scandal.

The announcement propelled Wall Street to its best day since April 2025, and helped spur a rebound in gold two weeks after the metal dropped below the US$4,000-an-ounce support level.

An earlier rout in technology stocks had prompted investors to sell bullion to cover losses, adding to pressure from stubborn inflation and hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve officials.

“Gold’s sharp rebound appears to reflect a sudden pivot in market sentiment after Huang’s return reignited risk appetite across markets,” said Hebe Chen, senior market analyst at Vantage Global Prime, adding that softer oil prices and an easing in longer-dated US Treasury yields were also supportive for bullion.

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“However, it remains premature to call a bottom,” Chen added. “These supportive forces have yet to prove they can sustain more than a short-lived relief rally.”

Investors still expect monetary policy to remain tight in the coming months.

Fed New York President John Williams said on Monday that the central bank still has “work to do” to tame sticky inflation, and the market is pricing in another interest-hike rate at the Fed’s December meeting. Higher borrowing costs are typically negative for gold, which doesn’t pay interest.

Elsewhere, the yellow metal received some support from Chinese gold imports, which surged to a record US$209 billion so far this year in an unprecedented buying spree that’s helping to keep a lid on its trade surplus with major partners like the European Union.

Spot gold rose 0.6 per cent to US$3,656.50 an ounce at 9:08 am in Singapore. Silver was 1.1 per cent higher at US$43.57 an ounce, after surging almost 5 per cent on Monday. Platinum and palladium also advanced.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index, a gauge of the US currency, edged down 0.1 per cent after rising 0.2 per cent in the previous session to its highest since April 2025. BLOOMBERG