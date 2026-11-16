Pressure to appease shareholders with payouts can divert capital which is better invested in growth: report

Dividends send a reassuring signal to investors that the company is performing well, but the sustainability of the dividend needs closer attention. PHOTO: CMG

[SINGAPORE] Dishing out dividends pleases shareholders, but may divert needed capital from growth and put promising companies on the back foot from the start, a report on Singapore corporates’ payouts has shown.

In an analysis of eight companies’ dividend policies, independent research outfit Corporate Monitor concluded that most of the companies studied “should consider (some more seriously than others) reducing their dividend”.

Pressure on growth companies to declare dividends may even prevent promising companies from seeking an initial public offering in Singapore, Corporate Monitor noted.

A “fixation” on dividends is anecdotally evident at Singapore shareholder meetings, where whether a company will continue to pay or raise its dividend is often among the first questions raised by retail investors.

Dividends send a reassuring signal to investors that the company is performing well, but the sustainability of the dividend needs closer attention.

In the report released on Monday (Nov 16), Royston Yang, senior analyst at Corporate Monitor, said: “Many companies continue to pay dividends even when their core businesses do not perform well.”

He added: “Raising debt and/or selling assets to pay dividends is not uncommon when cash flow is negative. Newly listed companies, even those that are embarking on rapid growth and needing to spend on capital expenditure (capex) and/or acquisitions, feel the pressure to pay dividends.”

The report comes ahead of new exchange rules that require listed companies to disclose their dividend policy from Jan 1, 2027, as part of moves to improve transparency to foster value creation.

The rules do not mandate that a company must pay dividends. The intent is to ensure that companies are transparent about their approach to payouts.

Corporate Monitor similarly advocates that mandating disclosure of a firm’s dividend policy – to explain why it will or will not declare a dividend – helps clarify the rationale behind its decisions.

“A proposed dividend payout ratio should be justified based on business outlook, cash-flow generation, future capex and acquisition needs, as well as leverage and other considerations... and not paying a dividend in order to pursue profitable growth can be acceptable if it is well-justified,” it said.

Concurring, Gerald Wong, CEO of investment advisory Beansprout, said: “A policy can clearly state that the company intends to retain earnings for growth, explain why and identify the conditions under which it would consider returning capital.”

For non-financial companies, whether cash generated from operations after capex can consistently cover the dividend should be evaluated, he added.

Show me the cash

In its analysis, Corporate Monitor used free cash flow (FCF) as the key metric to assess whether a company is well-placed to offer dividends.

FCF is the amount of cash a company has after paying for its operating expenses and capex. If FCF is negative and likely to be so in the foreseeable future, the company should not pay a dividend and instead conserve cash, Corporate Monitor’s Yang said.

Conversely, if FCF is positive, and provided debt is not too high, the company may be in a better position to pay a dividend.

“Cash flow is more important than merely for the dividend consideration,” Yang said, adding that it is “more important than profit” because companies have shuttered from a lack of cash flow while still reporting earnings.

“On the other hand, there are companies that survive despite losses, thanks to positive cash flow.”

Gillian Goh, co-group head of advisory and equity capital markets, investment banking at CGS International Securities, agreed that FCF is “the most important metric”, as dividends are paid from cash – not accounting profits.

“High-growth companies often create more value by reinvesting cash into expansion, technology, talent and acquisitions rather than paying dividends,” she added.

“Premature dividend expectations can divert capital away from growth and make other markets with a stronger growth-investing culture more attractive. Nevertheless, investors are generally willing to accept low or no dividends if management can clearly demonstrate how retained earnings will generate superior long-term returns.”

Corporate Monitor cited transport operator ComfortDelGro ( CDG ) as one company that should consider cutting its payouts. CDG maintained a dividend payout ratio of 80 per cent for 2025, amid rapid overseas expansion and major acquisitions in the last two years.

The company spent S$750 million in 2024 on three overseas acquisitions in the private-hire segment, and S$469 million on capex as it secured overseas public transport contracts from the UK to Sweden.

“Further debt was added in 2025 as capex continued to increase,” noted Yang. “If CDG does not slow down its overseas expansion and acquisitions, it should consider reducing its dividend.”

Keppel is another company that Corporate Monitor said has volatile FCF and “high leverage” – with its net debt-to-equity ratio at 82.9 per cent in 2025 – which would benefit from a reduced dividend policy.

Based on Yang’s report, Keppel’s investing cash flows were negative in 2021 and 2022, and only became positive after its RigCo acquisition in 2024, which led to nearly S$1 billion in cash.

Newly listed companies planning for growth “are not spared the question on dividend policy” as well, he added.

“At the pre-IPO analyst briefing for Foundation Healthcare , which would continue to acquire specialist clinics as part of its strategy since 2023, the room fell silent when the CEO explained that the company would not be paying out a dividend, given the cash needs,” Yang recalled.

JustCo similarly had not planned to pay a dividend for the next few years but declared a 50 per cent payout policy at its first earnings briefing, three months after listing.

JustCo, Yang wrote, has sizeable capex needs, as it aims to double the number of its flexible office centres in the next three years.

The pressure on newly listed growth companies to pay a dividend is “baffling”, he noted.

Carmen Lee, head of equity research at OCBC, is of the view that newly listed companies have “low” pressure to offer dividends.

“(A majority of) companies seek listings to raise funds – it will be unreasonable to expect that the newly raised capital would be used as dividends,” she said. “Investors would prefer to see the fund being deployed to expand or grow.”

Others reckon FCF is not the be-all and end-all of the dividend story.

Vijay Natarajan, vice-president of equity research, RHB Singapore, noted that FCF “does not fully capture the potential growth and expansion opportunities” of a company – or the lack of it in the near term.

Other factors that should be considered include:

earnings growth with good visibility, consistency and low volatility;

sustainable payout ratios; and

balance sheet positions (net cash).

On the other hand, Yang said, companies which can afford to pay more but do not may be neglecting shareholders’ interests. These include supermarket operator Sheng Siong and Vicom , which have profitable and cash flow-generative businesses.

Sheng Siong’s modest dividends have resulted in a “cash pile” of S$402.3 million as at June, which is earning “low returns”, he noted. Vicom, on the other hand, could free up more cash flow to pay dividends if it stops investing in its non-vehicle testing business.

Ultimately, for the Singapore bourse to grow more vibrant and draw more global institutional capital, it needs a diverse range of companies to be listed – both growth and dividend plays, analysts said.

Mandating dividend policy disclosure will require companies to articulate why (or why not) they make payouts and explain, for instance, why they need to withhold or cut dividends.

Such disclosures will help investors understand why they may be “missing out on potential capital gains by investing in growth stocks that pay low or no dividends”, said Yang.

RHB’s Natarajan pointed to a “lack of sizeable good-quality growth companies”, and said that sustained policy efforts will help wean investors off the perception that the Singapore market is “mainly a dividend play”.