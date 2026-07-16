South Korea to halt new listings of single-stock leveraged ETFs

The ban will remain until market conditions stabilise, says the Financial Services Commission on Jul 16

Authorities will raise the minimum deposit requirement for these funds to 30 million won (US$20,300) from 10 million won, with effect from Aug 5. PHOTO: EPA

[HONG KONG] South Korea will temporarily halt new listings of single-stock leveraged exchange traded products to curb market volatility after a surge in popularity of funds tied to Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix.

The ban will remain in place until market conditions stabilise, the Financial Services Commission said in a statement Thursday (Jul 16).

Authorities will also raise the minimum deposit requirement for leveraged ETFs to 30 million won (US$20,300) from 10 million won, with effect from Aug 5.

The decision comes after a meeting among regulators, the finance ministry and central bankers amid growing calls for policymakers to rein in volatility in the US$4.1 trillion equity market, which has become one of the world’s most turbulent.

More than a dozen leveraged ETFs were launched in May – which aim to deliver twice the daily return of Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix shares – have been blamed by market participants for exacerbating price swings through large rebalancing trades needed to maintain their target leverage. BLOOMBERG