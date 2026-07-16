South Korea to halt new listings of single-stock leveraged ETFs
The ban will remain until market conditions stabilise, says the Financial Services Commission on Jul 16
- Authorities will raise the minimum deposit requirement for these funds to 30 million won (US$20,300) from 10 million won, with effect from Aug 5. PHOTO: EPA
[HONG KONG] South Korea will temporarily halt new listings of single-stock leveraged exchange traded products to curb market volatility after a surge in popularity of funds tied to Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix.
The ban will remain in place until market conditions stabilise, the Financial Services Commission said in a statement Thursday (Jul 16).
Authorities will also raise the minimum deposit requirement for leveraged ETFs to 30 million won (US$20,300) from 10 million won, with effect from Aug 5.
The decision comes after a meeting among regulators, the finance ministry and central bankers amid growing calls for policymakers to rein in volatility in the US$4.1 trillion equity market, which has become one of the world’s most turbulent.
More than a dozen leveraged ETFs were launched in May – which aim to deliver twice the daily return of Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix shares – have been blamed by market participants for exacerbating price swings through large rebalancing trades needed to maintain their target leverage. BLOOMBERG
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