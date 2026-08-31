Stocks to watch: ComfortDelGro, ESR-Reit, Frasers Property, Centurion, Fuyu

Adrian Chui, chief executive and executive director of ESR-Reit’s manager, will be stepping down and the search for his replacement has begun. PHOTO: ESR-REIT

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday (Aug 31):

ComfortDelGro : A consortium formed by ComfortDelGro (CDG) and French transport company RATP Dev will operate and maintain all four lines of the Copenhagen metro system from September 2027, said CDG on Friday. The contract, worth 17 billion Danish kroner (US$2.7 billion), will run for 12 years, with an option to extend it for another three years. Shares of CDG closed flat at S$1.29 on Friday.

ESR-Reit : The real estate investment trust’s (Reit’s) CEO and executive director of the manager Adrian Chui will be stepping down, a bourse filing stated on Friday. The 50-year-old will continue to carry out his duties and will work closely with the board and ESR Group representatives for now, to ensure an “orderly and seamless transition of his responsibilities.” The search for his replacement has begun, said the company. Units of ESR-Reit ended flat at S$2.30 on Friday, before the announcement.

Frasers Property : The company invited some noteholders to sell any or all of the outstanding existing notes held by them in favour of cash or new notes. The offer applies to the S$398 million 4.15 per cent notes, the S$52 million 4.15 per cent notes and the S$50 million 4.15 per cent notes. The notes, issued under the S$5 billion multicurrency debt issuance programme, are all due Feb 23, 2027. Frasers Property shares fell 1 per cent to close S$0.01 lower at S$1.01.

Centurion Corporation : The living sector company on Monday said it had won a S$221.7 million bid for the development of a purpose-built worker accommodation facility at Lok Yang Way. The site will cover an area of about 28,441 square metres with a gross plot ratio of 2.5, allowing for a development with a capacity of 5,000 beds. Centurion said it intends to develop the asset through a joint venture in which it will hold a 90 per cent stake alongside one other partner. Shares of Centurion Corporation fell 1.3 per cent to close S$0.02 lower at S$1.56 on Friday.

Fuyu Corporation : The company announced that it has applied to the Singapore Exchange to transfer its listing from the bourse’s mainboard to Catalist. It market capitalisation has generally declined over the past three financial years, from about S$118.8 million as at Dec 31, 2023, to around S$74.7 million as at Dec 31, 2025. Fuyu Corporation’s market capitalisation stood at about S$70.9 million as at Friday. The counter ended 1.1 per cent or S$0.001 down at S$0.093 before the news.