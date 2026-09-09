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Stocks to watch: Mapletree Logistics Trust, SIA, Centurion

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Shikhar Gupta

Shikhar Gupta

Published Wed, Sep 9, 2026 · 08:33 AM
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    • MLT has agreed to sell a vacant logistics property in Australia for A$28 million (US$20.2 million).
    • MLT has agreed to sell a vacant logistics property in Australia for A$28 million (US$20.2 million). PHOTO: MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST

    [SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Wednesday (Sep 9):

    Mapletree Logistics Trust (MLT) : It has agreed to sell a vacant logistics property in Australia for A$28 million (US$20.2 million), the manager said on Tuesday. MLT on Tuesday also priced 500 million yuan (US$74.5 million) worth of a three-year offshore renminbi bond, which bears a coupon of 2.1 per cent per annum. Units of MLT closed 0.9 per cent or S$0.01 lower at S$1.15 before the announcements.

    Singapore Airlines (SIA) : The carrier on Tuesday said its investments in India are funded through its internal resources, and will continue to be so, as a long-term strategic commitment. It followed a 20-minute Parliament exchange on issues relating to the national carrier’s minority stake in the loss-making Air India. SIA shares were flat at S$6.37 on Tuesday.

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