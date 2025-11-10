Stocks to watch: Singtel, UMS, SingPost, Cortina, mm2 Asia, Addvalue Tech

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday (Nov 10):

Singtel : Singtel sold 0.8 per cent of its direct stake in Indian telecommunications company Bharti Airtel for about S$1.5 billion on Friday. The latest transaction will result in an estimated gain of S$1.1 billion. The counter climbed to an all-time high of S$4.63, closing S$0.13 or 2.9 per cent up on Friday after the announcement.

UMS Integration : UMS Integration on Friday reported a 1 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to S$10.5 million for the third quarter ended Sep 30, on an improved gross margin due to productivity improvements and changes in product mix. However, the group’s revenue dipped 9 per cent to S$59.3 million. Shares of UMS dropped 1.9 per cent or S$0.03 to S$1.51 on Friday, before the news.

SingPost : The postal operator posted a 12.8 per cent drop in net profit to S$19.7 million for its first half ended Sep 30, from S$22.6 million in the previous corresponding period. Revenue also dropped 27.4 per cent to S$188.4 million for continuing operations amid a challenging operating environment for their logistics business. Shares of SingPost last traded at S$0.42 on Friday, up S$0.01 or 2.4 per cent, before the results were announced.

Cortina : Luxury watch retailer Cortina on Friday posted a 10 per cent rise in net profit to S$30.5 million for the six months ended Sep 30, up from S$27.8 million a year ago. Revenue for the half year rose 13 per cent to S$468.7 million, from around S$413 million a year earlier. Shares of Cortina ended Friday flat at S$3.41, before the announcement.

mm2 Asia : The entertainment company, alongside subsidiaries mm2 Entertainment, UnUsUaL Management, mm2 Connect and mm Plus, each received a letter of demand from UOB for debts owed to the lender. The former Cathay Cineplexes cinema operator said in a bourse filing on Monday that UOB was demanding about S$74.6 million with all interest, fees, charges, costs and expenses. In the filing, mm2 Asia said it was seeking legal advice on the matter. Shares of mm2 Asia ended Friday flat at S$0.004.

Addvalue Technologies : The communications technology product developer on Monday posted its earnings of nearly US$2 million for its first half of FY2026 ended September, compared with US$52,000 in the same period a year prior. Revenue was up 54 per cent year on year to US$8.8 million for H1, from US$5.7 million. The counter closed flat at S$0.042 before the earnings release.