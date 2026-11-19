The three major indices closed mixed for the day

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 561.25 points, or 1.11 per cent, to 50,198.17 on Wednesday. PHOTO: REUTERS

US STOCKS were mixed on Wednesday (Nov 18) as investors digested Nvidia results ahead of Anthropic’s initial public offering pricing, while weighing hawkish sentiment reflected in US Federal Reserve minutes.

After gyrating early in the session, the Nasdaq closed modestly higher, the Dow ended sharply lower, while the S&P 500 reversed its modest gains to settle in negative territory following the Fed minutes release.

Nvidia’s quarterly results released late on Tuesday beat analyst expectations, and the AI chipmaker forecast quarterly revenue above estimates. Even so, its shares fell amid uncertainties caused by co-founder Jensen Huang’s sudden departure last week.

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index, which has handily outperformed the broader market this year, closed slightly lower, underscoring lofty expectations for the sector amid massive spending on AI infrastructure and potential risk associated with the nascent technology.

Anthropic’s IPO is expected to price after the market closes on Wednesday. At the top of its US$70 to US$78 range, the offering would raise about US$64.4 billion and value the company at about US$1.4 trillion.

Other chipmakers were mixed. Intel and Micron lost ground, but Advanced Micro Devices advanced.

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“There’s been a lot of dark clouds of uncertainty over technology, chip stocks and AI in general,” said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group in Omaha. “It’s important to remember the market’s not totally falling apart here. It clearly is top-heavy with tech, but there are other groups that are actually doing pretty well under the surface.”

Target jumped 4 per cent after the discount retailer provided an upbeat holiday outlook. Results from its larger rival Walmart are expected on Thursday.

TJX surged 8 per cent after forecasting strong annual sales, banking on high demand ahead of the holiday shopping season.

Take-Two Interactive shares rose 6.2 per cent ahead of the rollout of its Grand Theft Auto VI video game.

On the sector level, consumer discretionary was a clear outperformer, with a boost from a 3.8 per cent gain in Amazon shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 561.25 points, or 1.11 per cent, to 50,198.17, the S&P 500 lost 16.89 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 7,323.64 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 101.50 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 24,429.89.

Focus on the Fed

Minutes from the Fed’s October policy meeting showed the central bank remained focused on inflation risks, recognising the need for further rate hikes if the economy progresses as expected. A few policymakers argued the case for a 50-basis-point rate hike “if incoming inflation data were unfavourable.”

Consumer and producer price data released after the October meeting showed hotter-than-expected price growth.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller took a hawkish stance on Wednesday, saying the central bank needs to be more aggressive in responding to inflation. This follows John Williams’ comments on Tuesday, in which the New York Fed president said that while he favours tighter monetary policy, there was no need for “dramatic action.”

Financial markets are pricing in a near-certain probability of a 25-basis-point interest rate hike at the conclusion of the Fed’s December meeting, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.

“Inflation continues to be stubbornly higher than anyone wants,” Detrick said. “The Fed’s going to probably do a 25-basis-point hike in December, and a couple more hikes early next year is a very real possibility.”

Housing data released on Wednesday showed mortgage rates climbing, building permits faltering, and pending home sales dropping to a record low. REUTERS