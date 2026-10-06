The Business Times
business-time-50

Citi targets globally ambitious firms as geopolitical de-risking drives Singapore flows

Its commercial bank revenue in Singapore is up 21% in the first seven months against a year ago

Summarise
Tan Nai Lun

Tan Nai Lun

Published Tue, Oct 6, 2026 · 07:00 AM
    • Tasnim Ghiawadwala, global commercial bank head at Citi, says: “Our clients are realising that (they) can’t put all (their) eggs in one basket.”
    • Tasnim Ghiawadwala, global commercial bank head at Citi, says: “Our clients are realising that (they) can’t put all (their) eggs in one basket.” PHOTO: CITI

    [SINGAPORE] Citi is targeting mid-sized companies with global ambitions in Singapore, as geopolitical and supply chain risks push businesses to spread their operations across more markets while centralising regional decision-making in the Republic.

    The shift is driving more corporate flows through Singapore, with Citi experiencing particularly strong inbound growth from North Asia, the US and India. Singapore-based companies expanding across Asia and beyond are also contributing to outbound flows.

    Tasnim Ghiawadwala, global commercial bank head at Citi, said: “That kind of global ambition that we see with our clients helps Singapore because of the hub nature.”

    CitiSMEsGeopoliticsAseanSupply chains

    TRENDING NOW

    Hao Mart was evicted by department store operator OG on alleged rental arrears and breaches of the lease agreement, less than two years into the lease.

    Hao Mart owner resisting OG’s mortgage foreclosure on his GCB

    From shy teenager to outspoken philanthropist, Chloe Tong has come a long way.

    Grab CEO’s wife Chloe Tong on life with Anthony Tan and finding her purpose

    Intel Malaysia's Penang facility. The country’s chip ambitions have become too large and technologically diverse to be contained within a single state.

    As Malaysia’s chip goals morph into a multi-state model, are they outgrowing Penang?

    Ang’s San Miguel holds nearly 25% of Luzon’s installed capacity and Lopez’s First Gen accounts for 12%.

    Deal between tycoon friends sparks scrutiny of Philippine power sector

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More