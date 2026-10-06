The Business Times
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Citi targets globally ambitious firms as geopolitical de-risking drives Singapore flows

Its commercial bank revenue in Singapore is up 21% in the first seven months against a year ago

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Tan Nai Lun

Tan Nai Lun

Published Tue, Oct 6, 2026 · 07:00 AM
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    • Tasnim Ghiawadwala, global commercial bank head at Citi, says: “Our clients are realising that (they) can’t put all (their) eggs in one basket.”
    • Tasnim Ghiawadwala, global commercial bank head at Citi, says: “Our clients are realising that (they) can’t put all (their) eggs in one basket.” PHOTO: CITI

    [SINGAPORE] Citi is targeting mid-sized companies with global ambitions in Singapore, as geopolitical and supply chain risks push businesses to spread their operations across more markets while centralising regional decision-making in the Republic.

    The shift is driving more corporate flows through Singapore, with Citi experiencing particularly strong inbound growth from North Asia, the US and India. Singapore-based companies expanding across Asia and beyond are also contributing to outbound flows.

    Tasnim Ghiawadwala, global commercial bank head at Citi, said: “That kind of global ambition that we see with our clients helps Singapore because of the hub nature.”

    CitiSMEsGeopoliticsAseanSupply chains

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