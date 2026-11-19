Minimum weekly capacity on the Singapore-Frankfurt route will be lowered

The watchdog conditionally approved the expansion of SIA and Lufthansa’s 2016 joint venture in January 2025. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] The competition watchdog has accepted revisions from Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Lufthansa for their expanded joint venture, it said on Thursday (Nov 19).

The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCS) said the changes would lower the minimum weekly capacity on the Singapore-Frankfurt route and set a new minimum for Singapore-Munich flights.

“Together, these result in a higher combined committed capacity than that required under the 2025 commitments,” said CCS.

It said the current varied commitments also raised the minimum number of passengers (who bought their tickets in Singapore) the airlines must carry on the Frankfurt route.

CCS cited Munich’s growing role as an alternative transit hub to Frankfurt for passengers connecting to other destinations in Germany, as well as the airlines’ operational needs.

“In accepting the varied commitments, CCS notes that the capacity commitments are sufficient to meet passenger demand on the relevant routes, and that key competitors and customers that CCS consulted during our market testing raised no concerns,” the regulator said.

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The varied commitments will apply from Feb 1, 2027 to Jan 31, 2029, with the 2025 commitments reinstated on Feb 1, 2029. The watchdog will monitor market conditions and the effectiveness of the varied commitments over the two-year period.

Conditional approval received earlier

The watchdog conditionally approved the expansion of SIA and Lufthansa’s 2016 joint venture in January 2025. The original tie-up allowed the airlines to cooperate on scheduled passenger services, including pricing, sales and marketing, and seat inventory.

The expansion widened the geographic scope of the venture to more markets in Europe and the Asia-Pacific, including Spain, the UK, Vietnam and the Philippines. It also extended the scope of services operated by Swiss International Air Lines, Austrian Airlines and Scoot.

SIA and Lufthansa said the wider tie-up could improve connectivity, make fares more competitive and boost tourism.

The competition watchdog gave conditional approval to the proposed expansion of the joint venture, provided that both carriers adhere to a list of commitments to address concerns it raised.

These conditions include carrying a minimum number of Singapore passengers on the Singapore-Frankfurt and the Singapore-Zurich routes in each calendar year, as well as maintaining seat capacity at stipulated levels on an aggregated basis on both routes.