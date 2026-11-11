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Minmed reports cybersecurity incident affecting teleconsultation, screening services

Clinical records have not been affected, the healthcare group says

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    • Minmed says the incident “appears to be limited to a specific standalone system” supporting its teleconsultation and health screening business.
    • Minmed says the incident “appears to be limited to a specific standalone system” supporting its teleconsultation and health screening business. PHOTO: ST

    Rebekah Chia

    Published Wed, Nov 11, 2026 · 09:10 PM

    [SINGAPORE] A system supporting Minmed Group’s teleconsultation and screening services was affected by a malicious cybersecurity incident, said the healthcare group on Wednesday (Nov 11).

    “Based on our investigations to date, the incident appears to be limited to a specific standalone system supporting our teleconsultation and health screening business,” Minmed said in a statement.

    “Clinical records have not been affected by this incident.”

    Minmed said that it was unable to provide further details about the incident as investigations are ongoing.

    It said that upon discovery of the malicious threat, it had “acted immediately to contain the incident and engaged Ensign InfoSecurity (Singapore), an independent cybersecurity and forensic expert firm, to support a formal investigation and further strengthen our systems”.

    It added that, as of Nov 5, the firm “has independently validated the security fixes deployed and confirmed that the identified vulnerabilities in our system have been secured”.

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    “We have taken the necessary steps to address the identified security vulnerabilities and will continue to maintain heightened vigilance, working closely with Ensign InfoSecurity to monitor and strengthen our cybersecurity measures.”

    The healthcare group added that it has reported the incident to the Personal Data Protection Commission and made a police report.

    Founded in Singapore in 2001, Minmed operates out of clinics across Singapore, including at Paragon in Orchard Road, United Square in Novena and AMK Hub in Ang Mo Kio.

    According to the group’s website, its services include health screenings, teleconsultations, vaccination services and counselling services, alongside general practice and dental clinics.

    “All our healthcare services and clinics remain operational, and we are committed to supporting our customers and stakeholders,” it said.

    “We recognise the trust placed in us, particularly when it comes to the handling of personal and health-related information. Protecting that trust remains our priority and we sincerely apologise for any concern this incident may cause.” THE STRAITS TIMES

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