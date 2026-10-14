Nasdaq listing awaits Singapore’s US$1.5 billion AI drug-discovery biotech Nanyang Biologics

Its valuation is driven by a proprietary agentic AI platform and potential first-in-class cancer treatment

Roland Ong, founder of Nanyang Biologics, believes the company’s listing rides a wave of investor interest that has returned to the biotech industry, in part due to the rise of AI. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] Singapore-based biotech startup Nanyang Biologics (NYB) is preparing to make its Nasdaq debut through a special purpose acquisition company merger.

This comes as it seeks to raise capital to take an artificial intelligence-driven drug-discovery platform developed in the Republic to global markets.

The proposed business combination with RF Acquisition Corp II values NYB at between US$1.5 billion and US$2.2 billion, after shareholders of the Nasdaq-listed blank-cheque company approved the transaction in August.