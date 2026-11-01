From ramen to S$9.90 steaks: Japan Foods cuts a third of outlets but serves up profit with Steak 99

The restaurant operator says its halal concepts show encouraging performance and growth potential

Ajisen Ramen at AMK Hub in February 2022. This outlet has since been converted to a Steak 99 restaurant, based on Google search. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Japan Foods has returned to profit after cutting nearly a third of its outlets in Singapore and turning its focus to halal dining concepts and affordable meals.

The Singapore-listed restaurant operator had been loss-making since 2023.

The group, which operates Japanese cuisine brands including Ajisen Ramen and Yakiniku Shokudo, had 46 restaurants as at Sep 30, down from 68 a year ago.

Besides closing poorly performing outlets, it also converted some existing restaurants to newer concepts, including its proprietary halal Steak 99 brand. Launched in October 2025, Steak 99 had grown to 14 outlets by Sep 30.

As a result, Japan Foods posted a net profit of S$234,000 for the six months ended Sep 30, against a loss of S$3.3 million a year ago. This was despite revenue falling 18 per cent to S$30.2 million as its restaurant network shrank.

In response to questions from The Straits Times, Japan Foods said its halal concepts have shown encouraging performance and growth potential.

The Business Times turns 50 Five decades of milestones and moments that shaped Singapore’s success story - told through our headlines. Explore BT50 »

“Halal dining also allows us to cater to a broader customer base, including both Muslim and non-Muslim diners, providing opportunities to reach a wider market,” it said, adding that it would continue investing in both halal and non-halal brands.

Steak 99, which serves steaks starting from S$9.90 and free-flow sides, generated S$9.5 million in revenue for the first half, making up nearly a third of group sales.

Besides having new outlets, it also occupies outlets previously taken up by Ajisen Ramen, including those at Plaza Singapura, Bedok Mall and Tampines Mall.

Japan Foods has also launched Wagyu Steak 99, Shabu Suki 99 and Yaki Zakana 99 under its “99” series. Each brand offers a S$9.90 value menu item aimed at cost-conscious diners.

The company will monitor the newer brands’ performance and customers’ response to them, in order to determine its next steps.

Asked how it decides on which outlets to close and if more closures are on the cards, Japan Foods said it regularly reviews the performance of individual restaurants and brands to assess their long-term viability.

This includes discontinuing poorly performing brands and, where appropriate, terminating leases early.

It expects the pace of closures to slow in the financial year ending Mar 31, 2027, as it focuses on improving efficiency and the performance of its remaining outlets.

The changes have reshaped Japan Foods’ restaurant portfolio as it took steps to cut costs. Ajisen Ramen had eight outlets as at Sep 30, down from 12 a year ago, while Tokyo Shokudo’s network fell from 14 to two.

Other brands, including Menya Musashi and Osaka Ohsho, no longer have outlets in the group’s network.

As a result, selling and distribution expenses fell 27.8 per cent to S$22.3 million, reflecting lower manpower costs, utilities and depreciation of leased assets. Administrative expenses declined 22.4 per cent to S$1.4 million, while other operating expenses nearly halved to S$747,000.

Despite its return to profit, Japan Foods expects Singapore’s food and beverage industry to remain challenging over 2027, citing rising operating costs, persistent manpower shortages and intense competition from local and foreign operators.

It also expects diners to remain price-sensitive as economic uncertainty and global trade and geopolitical tensions weigh on sentiment.

The group declared an interim dividend of S$0.0013 a share, payable on Dec 15. No interim dividend was declared a year ago.

Shares of Japan Foods, which is listed on Catalist, closed on Thursday (Oct 29) at S$0.10, up more than 5 per cent. That gives it a market capitalisation of just over S$17 million. THE STRAITS TIMES