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From crisis to revival: SGX CEO Loh Boon Chye plans exit after lucrative decade-long pivot

The 62-year-old’s current contract runs until July 2027

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Jude Chan

Jude Chan

Published Fri, Oct 23, 2026 · 03:58 PM
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    • SGX’s Loh Boon Chye says there is “ample time... to plan thoughtfully and work through the arrangements” for a transition in the CEO role.
    • SGX’s Loh Boon Chye says there is “ample time... to plan thoughtfully and work through the arrangements” for a transition in the CEO role. PHOTO: SGX

    [SINGAPORE] Loh Boon Chye – the man who steered the Singapore Exchange (SGX) through a period of trading disruptions and into the highly profitable world of multi-asset derivatives – is preparing to step down after more than 11 years at the helm.

    Speaking at SGX’s 27th annual general meeting on Friday (Oct 23), Loh, 62, said that he recently informed the exchange’s chairman, Koh Boon Hwee, that they should “begin planning for an eventual transition in the CEO role”.

    Loh’s contract runs until mid-July 2027, which leaves ample time for a smooth handover, he told shareholders. No date has been set.

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