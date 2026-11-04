CSE Global shares up 7% after Q3 new orders nearly treble to S$434.9 million

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The new business lifts the group’s order book to S$728.5 million

CSE Global’s growth outlook has been supported by a commercial agreement with Amazon announced at the end of FY2025. PHOTO: CMG

[SINGAPORE] Global systems integrator CSE Global rose more than 7 per cent on Wednesday (Nov 4), after the group secured S$434.9 million in new orders in the third quarter of FY2026.

This was nearly three times the S$146.1 million recorded a year earlier, and was driven by strong demand for electrification solutions.

The new orders lifted the group’s order book to S$728.5 million as at Sep 30, 2026. They should not have any material impact on the group’s consolidated net tangible assets per share or earnings per share for FY2026.

The counter, which closed 0.6 per cent or S$0.005 higher at S$0.915 on Tuesday, opened at S$0.935 on Wednesday.

It subsequently climbed S$0.065 or 7.1 per cent to S$0.98 as at 10.25 am, with 13 million shares changing hands. No married deals were reported. The counter then pared some gains, but was still up 4.4 per cent at S$0.955 during the midday break.

The gains came amid a broader rebound in US technology stocks, with the Nasdaq ending higher on Tuesday as major artificial intelligence stocks recovered ahead of US midterm election results.

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However, concerns remain over whether heavy investments in AI infrastructure will generate sufficient near-term returns. The Nasdaq 100 had earlier entered correction territory after falling more than 10 per cent from its Oct 6 record close.

CSE Global provides customised integrated systems, automation, communications and security solutions to the energy, infrastructure and mining and materials sectors.

Its three key business segments are automation, communications and electrification.

Its growth outlook has been supported by a commercial agreement with Amazon announced at the end of FY2025, which included the issuance of about 63 million warrants to the US technology giant and orders worth US$1.5 billion over five years.

In a May 2026 report, RHB Research said the Amazon orders provided strong earnings visibility, with projects including data centres supporting CSE Global’s electrification and communications businesses.

Averaging about S$400 million in orders annually, the commitment represents a significant contribution relative to the group’s FY2025 revenue of S$969 million.

The latest order win follows S$199.1 million in new orders secured in the second quarter of FY2026. This brought the group’s outstanding order book to S$620.4 million as at Jun 30, 2026.

In August, CSE Global also updated shareholders on a strategic review initiated in March that could potentially lead to a full sale of the group. The review covers possible transactions involving the company’s shares and/or all or part of its business and assets.

It followed a request from controlling shareholder Heliconia Capital Management, a wholly owned Temasek investment firm focused on growing small and medium-sized enterprises in the region, as well as a preliminary, non-binding expression of interest from an unnamed party.