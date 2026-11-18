Eligible institutional clients will have direct access to issuance and redemption

DBS’ tie-up with Circle builds on their participation in Project Bloom, an industry initiative led by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] DBS and Circle Internet Group announced on Wednesday (Nov 18) a partnership to strengthen stablecoin infrastructure across Asia and expand institutional access to the USDC stablecoin.

The tie-up will allow eligible institutional clients to directly access the issuance and redemption of USDC – the digital stablecoin issued by Circle that is pegged 1:1 to the US dollar.

This will be supported by near-instant, 24/7 US dollar-USDC settlement capabilities.

The collaboration builds on DBS’ and Circle’s participation in Project Bloom, an industry initiative led by the Monetary Authority of Singapore to enable the safe, seamless and scalable use of tokenised money.

Evy Theunis, head of digital assets at DBS’ institutional banking group, said: “We believe the future of financial services will be multi-modal and multi-instrumental, with different forms of tokenised money serving different needs.

“By supporting USDC, alongside other trusted tokenised money instruments, we are providing institutions greater choice in how they move and manage value, based on what best serves their needs.”

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Kash Razzaghi, Circle’s chief commercial officer, noted: “By combining Circle’s regulated stablecoin infrastructure with DBS’ institutional banking and liquidity capabilities, our partnership represents an important step in expanding institutional access to USDC across Asia, while strengthening the banking infrastructure supporting its global adoption.”

The two parties said that eligible institutional clients can directly mint and redeem USDC through DBS , enabling them to diversify their reliance on secondary market liquidity to meet their USDC needs.

This provides institutions with greater flexibility and certainty when using the stablecoin to support treasury, settlement and liquidity management requirements.

By facilitating 24/7 US dollar-USDC settlement, the arrangement lets institutions manage liquidity across fiat and digital asset environments seamlessly, without the constraint of banking hours and cut-off timings, they added.