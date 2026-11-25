High prices are drawing tankers carrying the fuel from one continent to the other

An LNG tanker waits to dock at Norway plant (pictured). Eight vessels with LNG from the US Gulf Coast changed course to Europe so far in November. PHOTO: REUTERS

EUROPE’S rush for liquefied natural gas (LNG) is playing out in the Atlantic Ocean, where high prices are drawing tankers carrying the vital industrial and power-station fuel away from Asia.

Eight vessels with LNG from the US Gulf Coast have changed course to Europe so far in November, according to data intelligence firm Kpler.

That is the most since the Middle East war cut off Qatari exports from the global market in late February, making the US the world’s dominant supplier of the super-chilled fuel.

Europe has been aided by relatively weak demand in Asia, allowing it to draw in more gas to limit the drain on inventories that are already at record lows for this time of year.

LNG prices in Europe surged to a four-year high in October, and that has helped shut the so-called “arb” – the premium that typically lures American gas across the Pacific to China and Japan.

Europe is now paying the most over Asia since the war began, according to Spark Commodities.

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The continent’s success in pulling in cargoes is helping it to meet surging demand for gas as temperatures drop, but the high prices that utilities are paying for shipments are already coursing through the economy.

Energy-intensive industries like steel, fertilisers and chemicals are faced with steeply higher costs, and some factories are having to suspend operations when power prices get too high, while the expensive gas will eventually flow through to household bills and inflation.

“Supply shortages are pulling LNG to the EU, and the profitable trade remains there,” said Carl Larry, an oil and gas analyst at energy consultancy Enverus. “Unfortunately, the EU is paying the premium.”

Europe has been able to turn around tankers in the Atlantic thanks in part to the world’s biggest buyers – China and Japan – remaining largely on the sidelines of the spot market.

The two countries remain well supplied, and have yet to see significant cold snaps that might prompt utilities there to bid for more gas.

Northeast Asian inventories are likely sufficient for winter, and the current high prices offer little incentive for spot purchases, Rystad Energy said in a note last week.

European imports have jumped more than 45 per cent over the last three months on a 30-day moving average basis, while deliveries to Northeast Asia are down about 1 per cent, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg.

Despite the increase, EU and UK imports are still slightly lower than in 2025, an indication the region will need to buy more.

It is the opposite of what happened over the Northern Hemisphere summer when Asian countries – more vulnerable to the energy shock caused by the US-Iran war – competed more aggressively for LNG.

That was behind Europe’s struggle to replenish inventories earlier in 2026 so it would have enough over winter, when heating consumption pushes up overall LNG demand.

EU storage tanks are now 68 per cent full, compared to a five-year average of 86 per cent, with withdrawals accelerating despite the higher imports.

“Europe has allowed itself to enter winter with extraordinary low stock levels,” said Saul Kavonic, an energy analyst at MST Marquee. “We are going to see increasing direct competition between Northeast Asia and Europe for LNG as winter progresses.”

The need for seaborne gas in Europe is intensifying as the region has been dealing with an early bout of cold, wrongfooting pundits who had been expecting the El Niño weather pattern would bring milder temperatures.

An extended freeze could result in Northwest Europe ending winter with inventories just 14 per cent full, the lowest since 2018, Goldman Sachs Group said in a note this week.

The wide European premium over Asia is likely to continue into the first quarter, especially as the region plans to ban imports of Russian LNG, according to Evan Tan, an LNG analyst at commodities intelligence firm ICIS.

“Storage deficit, Russian LNG void and weather-driven demand will likely shut any arb to Asia,” he said.

There is also still a risk that a dip in temperatures in Asia could once again draw LNG away from Europe.

Spot electricity prices have surged in Japan in November, making it affordable to import LNG for gas-fired power stations for the first time since February.

Already, one Japanese utility has bought an LNG shipment for December delivery, while selling a cargo for March, according to traders.

For now, outlooks for China, Japan and South Korea are pointing to milder-than-normal temperatures – at least in the short term. That could allow Europe to keep soaking up US LNG without a deeper price war with Asia, although predicting the weather remains a fickle business.

“Asia is only one cold spell or pickup in utility demand away from bidding it back in their favour,” said Toby Copson, China-based managing partner at Davenport Energy, which trades oil and gas.

“If that happens, we’ll see competition for spot cargoes pick up rapidly.” BLOOMBERG