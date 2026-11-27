The decline is driving a pickup in jewellery purchases and demand for coins and bars

International spot gold prices fell to their lowest level since August 2025 on Nov 25, after hot US inflation data cemented expectations of Fed rate hikes. PHOTO: EPA

GOLD demand in top Asian hubs improved this week after prices fell to their lowest level in more than a year, drawing bargain-hunting jewellery and investment buyers to the market in India, while robust retail purchases in China kept local premiums firm.

International spot gold prices fell to their lowest level since August 2025 on Wednesday (Nov 25) after hot US inflation data cemented expectations of interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

In India, domestic gold prices were trading around 124,800 rupees per 10 g on Friday, after falling to 117,906 rupees earlier this week, the lowest level since October 28, 2025.

“Buyers were not expecting such a sharp price correction. The decline is now driving a pickup in jewellery purchases among retail consumers, while also boosting demand for coins and bars from investors,” said Chirag ​Thakkar, chief executive of bullion dealer Amrapali Group Gujarat.

Dealers quoted premiums of up to US$19 an ounce over official domestic prices this week, inclusive of 15 per cent import and 3 per cent sales levies, compared to the last week’s premium of up to US$17.

Jewellers are replenishing stocks as the price correction has raised expectations of stronger demand during the wedding season, said a Mumbai-based bullion dealer with a private bank.

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In China, bullion traded at US$9-an-ounce premium over global benchmark prices.

“Dealers reported robust sales, with some shops running low on inventory, helping keep local premiums firm,” said Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals.

Meanwhile, China’s net gold imports via Hong Kong in October rose 1.6 per cent from the previous month, hitting their highest level since April, Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department data showed on Thursday.

In Singapore, gold traded between a US$0.50 discount and a US$1.80 premium this week, while in Hong Kong, gold was sold at a US$2 premium.

Elsewhere, in Japan, gold traded in a range from a US$0.50 discount to a US$0.50 premium this week. REUTERS