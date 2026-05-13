The Business Times
business-time-50

India hikes gold and silver tariffs to 15% as it defends rupee against Iran war fallout

The move aims to dampen demand in the world’s second-largest bullion market

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Wed, May 13, 2026 · 11:44 AM
    • Gold is India’s largest import item after crude oil.
    • Gold is India’s largest import item after crude oil. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [NEW DELHI] India has raised import tariffs on gold and silver in an attempt to defend its currency, a surprise move as the country races to limit the damage from the Middle East war and to shore up foreign-exchange reserves.

    The government has more than doubled import taxes on gold and silver to about 15 per cent from 6 per cent, according to two official orders, imposing a 10 per cent basic customs duty alongside a 5 per cent agriculture infrastructure and development levy.

    The hikes, aiming to dampen demand in the world’s second-largest bullion market, follow a rare weekend appeal from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He urged citizens to forgo gold purchases as well as unnecessary foreign travel in order to help hold up the currency.

    India, the world’s third-largest oil importer, has been hit hard by the inflationary shock caused by energy disruptions in the Persian Gulf.

    Gold is the country’s largest import item after crude oil. Higher import bills have driven sharp foreign-exchange outflows, pushing the rupee down to a record low and prompting the Reserve Bank of India to step in.

    New Delhi is still weighing other emergency steps, including raising fuel prices and curbing non-essential imports like electronic goods.

    DECODING ASIA

    Navigate Asia in
    a new global order

    Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

    Gold is deeply ingrained in Indian culture and plays a vital role in savings, weddings and religious festivals. India meets almost of all its demand through imports, with 710 tonnes of gold coming in last year. BLOOMBERG

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    GoldSilverrupeeNarendra Modi

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Longest-serving chief minister Taib Mahmud’s legacy looms large over Sarawak as a family feud over his estate threatens to expose skeleton’s in the eastern state’s political closet.

    On the board but frozen out: The Taib family feud tearing Sarawak construction giant apart

    State-level minimum purchase thresholds push foreign buyers towards higher-value properties, while consent rules and other restrictions further narrow the pool of homes available to them.

    That ‘cheap’ Malaysia condo could cost Singapore buyers far more than they think

    The trio reported combined net interest income of S$8.04 billion in Q1, breaching S$8 billion for the 14th straight quarter.

    More upside ahead for DBS, OCBC, UOB as wealth fees power Q1 earnings

    The Business Times looks at what is fuelling the surge in these tiny tech counters, and whether the momentum can last.

    These little-known SGX tech stocks are beating the market. What’s driving them up? 

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More