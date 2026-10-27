Sembcorp inks pacts to build nuclear energy knowledge, industry collaboration

MOUs with AtkinsRealis, ST Engineering come as Sembcorp positions energy business for future opportunities: COO

Nuclear energy is one potential pathway being studied as countries explore longer-term energy sources, says Sembcorp chief operating officer Charles Koh. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Sembcorp Industries’ wholly owned subsidiary Sembcorp Utilities announced separate memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with Singapore’s ST Engineering and Canadian engineering services group AtkinsRealis to exchange know-how and explore potential tie-ups in the nuclear energy sector.

“Nuclear energy is one potential pathway being studied as countries explore longer-term energy sources,” said Sembcorp chief operating officer (COO) Charles Koh on Tuesday (Oct 27).

“These partnerships will enable the knowledge build-up and capability development for nuclear energy technologies and their potential applications.”

Sembcorp Utilities and AtkinsRealis will exchange knowledge on nuclear energy technologies and developments, including technical, safety and regulatory considerations.

Meanwhile, Sembcorp Utilities and ST Engineering will focus on sharing expertise in nuclear technologies, supply chains and international industry practices, as well as training and talent development.

“Alongside nearer-term solutions such as our upcoming hydrogen-ready power plant, we are supporting energy security and transition, while positioning our energy business for future opportunities,” said Koh.

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Joe St Julian, president of nuclear at AtkinsRealis, noted that AtkinsRealis is the original equipment manufacturer for the Canada Deuterium Uranium reactor – a pressurised heavy-water nuclear power reactor – and has more than six decades of experience with nuclear technology.

He added that the company was looking forward to working with Sembcorp “to explore how nuclear can contribute to meeting future energy needs”.

Lee Shiang Long, group chief technology and digital officer at ST Engineering, said the tie-up with Sembcorp would allow ST Engineering to “deepen its understanding of the nuclear energy ecosystem”.

The MOU also builds on ST Engineering’s technical expertise in areas such as specialised tungsten coatings for fusion reactor applications and materials research for advanced reactor components. This could allow it to explore potential deployment of capabilities in advanced engineering, command and control systems, and cybersecurity, Lee added.