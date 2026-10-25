Is nuclear power back on the table for Singapore?

Small modular reactors provide reliable and net-zero energy, but their suitability must be assessed

Nuclear energy is returning to the policy agenda as demand for reliable power rises while governments and companies face supply chain disruptions and mounting pressure to cut emissions. IMAGE: PIXABAY

DEMAND for reliable power is rising as artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing and electrification expand, while governments and companies face supply chain disruptions and mounting pressure to cut emissions. Against this backdrop, nuclear energy is returning to the policy agenda.

These considerations and energy options will be in focus at the Singapore International Energy Week, which begins on Monday (Oct 26).

Singapore began exploring nuclear power more than a decade ago. Although net-zero considerations were less prominent then, a 2012 pre-feasibility study concluded that the technologies available at the time were unsuitable for a small, densely populated city-state.