The Business Times
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South-east Asia’s LNG hunger sparks caution over volatile prices, infra gaps

Observers call for faster shift away from ‘roller coaster’ fuel after major supply disruptions

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Sharanya Pillai

Sharanya Pillai

Published Mon, Oct 5, 2026 · 07:00 AM
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    • A mockup of Petronas’ floating liquefied natural gas facility. The company has about 40 MTPA of LNG capacity worldwide, and wants to reach 55 MTPA by 2035.
    • A mockup of Petronas’ floating liquefied natural gas facility. The company has about 40 MTPA of LNG capacity worldwide, and wants to reach 55 MTPA by 2035. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [SINGAPORE, BANGKOK] South-east Asia’s demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) is expanding even in the wake of the US-Iran war, but concerns loom over price volatility and infrastructure gaps, industry players and analysts told The Business Times.

    Leong Wei Hung, CEO of gas terminal operator Singapore LNG Corp (SLNG), sees the fuel as a “mainstay of the region’s energy mix for years to come” – a view that analysts echo.

    The fuel “will very much remain a key part of South-east Asia’s energy mix as it is still the cleanest and most widely available fossil fuel”, said Lee Rou Urn, Asia LNG pricing analyst at Argus.

    AseanLiquefied natural gasPetronas

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