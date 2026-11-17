The group expects operating conditions to remain challenging in FY2027

Profit before interest and tax for F&N’s beverages segment has trebled to S$29.6 million. PHOTO: CMG

[SINGAPORE] Beverage maker Fraser and Neave (F&N) on Tuesday (Nov 17) posted net profit of S$63 million for the second half ended Sep 30, up 8.3 per cent from S$58.2 million in the year-ago period.

The increase was driven by a recovery in its beverages business and a higher contribution from Vietnamese dairy associate Vinamilk.

Profit before interest and tax (PBIT) for the beverages segment, which includes soft drinks and beer, trebled to S$29.6 million, while F&N’s share of Vinamilk’s profit rose 53.3 per cent to S$70.3 million.

Excluding fair value adjustment and exceptional items, net profit for the half-year period would have risen 19.5 per cent to S$79.2 million from S$66.3 million previously.

Earnings per share (EPS), after fair value adjustment and exceptional items, rose to S$0.043 in H2, from S$0.04 in the previous corresponding period.

Revenue fell 4.6 per cent to S$1.06 billion from S$1.1 billion.

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For the full year, net profit was up 2.5 per cent at S$144.9 million from S$141.3 million. EPS rose to S$0.10 from S$0.097.

Revenue fell 5.5 per cent to S$2.2 billion from S$2.3 billion, mainly due to the currency impact on its Myanmar beer business and lower dairy exports from Thailand to Cambodia. Growth in soft drinks and Malaysian dairy sales partially cushioned the decline.

Group PBIT rose 6.1 per cent to S$326.9 million from S$308.1 million. Beer returned to profitability on improved margins following calibrated price adjustments, while soft drinks benefited from stronger sales and lower input costs.

F&N also recorded a higher share of profit from Vinamilk, which posted stronger earnings as F&N previously raised its stake to 24.99 per cent from 20.39 per cent. The printing and publishing business returned to profitability.

Group profit after tax fell 3.8 per cent to S$202.4 million from S$210.4 million. The effective tax rate rose to 28 per cent from 20.6 per cent, mainly due to the absence of significant tax provision write-backs and higher non-deductible expenses.

The board proposed an unchanged final dividend of S$0.04 per share, to be paid on Feb 15. This brings the full-year dividend to S$0.055 per share, unchanged from the previous year.

F&N expects operating conditions to remain challenging in FY2027 amid competitive pressure and uncertainty over regional trade and input costs.

It plans to continue investing in upstream dairy and health and wellness, and to work more closely with the wider Thai Beverage group to expand its market reach.

Shares of F&N ended Monday flat at S$1.34.