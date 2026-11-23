Net revenue grows 7% to US$295.6 million in the first nine months of 2026, with earnings per share at US$0.04

“Looking ahead, we will leverage our diversified global platform to capture opportunities in key markets,” said Phua Mei Ming, CEO of HomesToLife. PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] Furniture retailer HomesToLife posted a 73 per cent year-on-year fall in net profit to US$3.5 million for the nine months ended Sep 30.

This came primarily from an adverse foreign exchange movement of about US$8.1 million, compared to the previous corresponding period, the company said in its bourse filing on Monday (Nov 23).

Beyond foreign exchange losses, the decline was attributable to margin pressures from higher procurement costs, increased operating expenses and continued spending for the company’s rapid retail expansion in South Korea.

However, it reported a 7 per cent year-on-year rise in net revenue to US$295.6 million in the first nine months of 2026, from S$275.1 million in the previous corresponding period.

This was supported by stronger export sales of US$274.9 million, alongside improved retail revenue of about US$8 million, which was up 41 per cent year on year, it said.

The strong growth in retail revenue was primarily attributable to the company’s continued expansion in South Korea, supported by sustained increases in retail sales volumes.

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Gross profit increased by 4 per cent year on year to US$79.3 million in the first nine months of 2026, from US$76.1 million the previous year in the same period.

Gross profit margin remaining broadly stable, contracting slightly by 0.8 percentage point from the year before.

Earnings per share were at US$0.04 for the first nine months of 2026.

North America, Europe grow by the most

By region, North America and Europe remained key revenue growth contributors, recording year-on-year growth of 28 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively; the Asia-Pacific market shrank by 5 per cent.

The company expects to maintain a stable performance for the rest of FY2026, in line with its earlier full-year revenue guidance of US$400 million to US$420 million.

Building on continued year-on-year sales growth in the first nine months of 2026, the company remains focused on maintaining business momentum, enhancing operational efficiency and executing its strategic growth priorities in its key markets.

Against a backdrop of ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties and evolving market conditions, HomesToLife said it remains committed to prudent capital allocation and preserving financial flexibility to navigate potential challenges.

Phua Mei Ming, CEO of HomesToLife, said: “Looking ahead, we will leverage our diversified global platform to capture opportunities in key markets, while building visibility in the Singapore capital market through our SGX (Singapore Exchange) listing, as we position the company for its next phase of growth.”

First results after SGX listing

The results follow the furniture company’s Nov 17 debut on the SGX mainboard, even as it retained its primary listing on the Nasdaq.

The dual listing is expected to broaden HomesToLife’s access to regional investors and enhance its market presence in the Asian capital markets.

The Singapore-headquartered company operates in the Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America, with businesses spanning furniture exports, leather trading and retail.