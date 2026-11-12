Genting Singapore Q3 net profit falls 42.2% to S$54.7 million on softer premium gaming

Gaming arm drags earnings with a 21.7% revenue decline on weak premium play

Resorts World Sentosa is entering the next phase of its renewal, which will constrain operating capacity through 2027. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Integrated resort operator Genting Singapore posted a 42.2 per cent fall in net profit to S$54.7 million for its third quarter ended Sep 30, from S$94.6 million in the corresponding year-ago period.

This came as softer premium gaming activity – in line with a trend seen across regional key markets – weighed on earnings, the mainboard-listed company said on Thursday (Nov 12).

An unfavourable rolling win rate in September further affected revenue, it added.

Revenue for the quarter fell 12.9 per cent to S$566.1 million, from S$649.8 million a year earlier.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue slipped 5 per cent from S$596 million, while net profit declined 39.8 per cent from S$90.9 million.

By segment, Q3 gaming revenue at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), the group’s Singapore integrated resort, dropped 21.7 per cent to S$315 million from S$402.3 million in the year-ago period.

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Non-gaming revenue rose 1.5 per cent to S$250.9 million, from S$247.3 million, which the group described as resilient despite reduced hotel room inventory.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) fell 27.4 per cent to S$161.8 million from S$222.7 million. On a normalised rolling hold basis, adjusted Ebitda would have risen by about S$36 million, Genting Singapore said. Ebitda fell 22.8 per cent to S$157.7 million in Q3 2026, from S$204.2 million in Q3 2025.

Net other expenses narrowed to S$4.1 million from S$18.5 million, which included a fair value loss of S$13.8 million on financial assets in the year-ago quarter.

Net interest income declined 37.3 per cent to S$11.3 million, from S$17.9 million. Tax expenses fell to S$21.3 million from S$31.5 million previously.

Outlook

Genting Singapore said that RWS is entering the next phase of its renewal, including upgrading and repositioning its hotel portfolio, as well as enhancing its gaming areas, lounges, dining and guest spaces.

These works will constrain operating capacity through 2027, it added.

The company noted that it is focused on capturing year-end travel and festive demand as RWS enters the final quarter of 2026, while continuing to advance the resort-wide renewal.

The group is also continuing to strengthen its premium customer strategy by enhancing its business development and marketing capabilities, and tapping a calendar of programming and new openings at its lifestyle enclave Weave.

Shares of Genting Singapore closed Thursday at S$0.61, down S$0.005 or 0.8 per cent, before the results were announced.