The US dollar index rises 0.2% to 104.01 as concerns creep back into the AI trade

The sell-off in risk assets have had a spillover impact on FX, notes one currency analyst. PHOTO: BT FILE

THE US dollar rose on Wednesday (Nov 25) as a renewed slump in technology stocks and talk of new American tariffs lifted the currency ahead of inflation data that could cement expectations for an increase to US interest rates next month.

The US dollar index rose by 0.2 per cent to 104.01, recovering some of the previous session’s 0.44 per cent decline as concerns crept back into the artificial intelligence trade while the prospect of new US tariffs also kept investors on edge.

The Trump administration is expected to release the findings of an investigation aimed at countering alleged excess industrial capacity in 16 US trading partners, three people with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday, with new import duties expected on a wide range of goods.

Heavyweight US tech stocks were set for a second day of losses as an early-week lift from news that Jensen Huang was returning as chip giant Nvidia’s CEO fizzled out, with investors growing concerned about the future of the AI trade.

“If you look at the spillover impact in FX, you can see that the Australian dollar has been hit the hardest by the sell-off in risk assets, whereas more traditional safe-haven currencies such as the Swiss franc, the yen and US dollar have outperformed overnight,” said Lee Hardman, senior currency analyst at MUFG.

“The sharp tightening we’re seeing in US financial conditions from the sell-off in tech stocks and the sharp sell-off we’re seeing in global commodity prices should help to ease inflation risks in the US next year.”

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The British pound dropped 0.4 per cent to 1.3064 against the US dollar before speeches by Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey and other policymakers.

The Swiss franc rose 0.6 per cent to touch a two-week high of 0.8309 per US dollar, indicating demand for safe-haven assets.

Market attention is now turning to the release of the US Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge as well as American gross domestic product data.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing in a 98 per cent likelihood of a December increase to interest rates and a 58 per cent chance of an additional increase in January, the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool showed.

But investors have begun to question how much the Fed can tighten policy without crimping the economy.

On Wednesday, the US Commerce Department is widely expected to report that the Personal Consumption Expenditures index nudged up by 0.3 per cent in October, compared with a 0.5 per cent gain the previous month.

The agency will also release its second estimate of GDP for the third quarter, which market participants expect to have grown to a 3.5 per cent annualised rate.

With no end in sight to the Middle East crisis, elevated oil prices have kept central banks keen to rein in inflation. Eurozone policymaker Olaf Sleijpen said on Tuesday the European Central Bank is likely to raise its policy interest rate in December, though the path after that is unclear.

The euro slipped 0.13 per cent to US$1.0952 while the Japanese yen was nearly unchanged from Tuesday’s close to trade at 159.22 per US dollar.

In Japan, a key gauge of service-sector inflation jumped 4.2 per cent in October from a year earlier, official data showed on Wednesday, in a sign of broadening price pressure that bolsters the case for a near-term interest rate hike by the central bank.

The Australian dollar fell 1 per cent to US$0.6575, its lowest in almost a year, despite data that showed consumer prices climbed by more than expected in October.

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin fell 2.2 per cent to US$58,535.01, while Ether lost 2.1 per cent to end at US$1,642.85. REUTERS