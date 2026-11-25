The Kospi Index in South Korea lost 4.5 per cent as it came under pressure. PHOTO: REUTERS

ASIAN stocks retreated after a selloff in US technology shares revived doubts about the durability of the artificial intelligence trade, extending losses from Wall Street into the region. Gold fell.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index slipped 2 per cent, giving up some gains from Tuesday’s rally that was the biggest since July.

The Kospi Index in South Korea lost 4.5 per cent and the Taiwanese benchmark 5 per cent as the two key barometers of the AI trade in Asia came under pressure. Futures for the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 indexes both fell at least 0.4 per cent.

Precious metals sold off as gold fell for a seventh time in eight sessions to around US$3,550 an ounce.

Treasuries added to gains from the New York session when investors sought the safety of fixed income amid the losses in stocks. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note slipped one basis point to 4.92 per cent.

The volatility in stocks underscore the uncertainty surrounding the AI trade as investors question whether massive technology spending can generate sufficient returns.

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Attention is now turning to Wednesday’s US inflation reading, which may affect the Federal Reserve’s policy path, and a possible tariff announcement from the Trump administration.

“This is so dizzying day to day,” said Adam Phillips, managing director of portfolio strategy at EP Wealth Advisors, who is not buying the dip in stocks yet. “Nothing has significantly changed from Monday, but we’re not out of the woods yet. There is still a whole lot of fear and uncertainty around the AI trade that needs to be worked through.”

Traders are parsing the Trump administration’s push to replace levies struck down by the Supreme Court. The US is set to announce as soon as late Tuesday in Washington plans to raise tariffs on goods from China, the European Union and more than a dozen other economies, according to people familiar with the matter.

The additional tariffs won’t push overall rates above levels agreed in individual trade deals, including pacts President Donald Trump negotiated with the EU and China, people familiar with the details said.

Still, the renewed focus on tariffs revived concerns about the potential impact on economic growth, corporate profits and inflation.

“The news of potential new US tariffs is probably mostly baked into market expectations at this point,” said Frederic Neumann, chief Asia economist at HSBC Holdings Plc. “The US administration has been working for a while to replace some of the tariffs struck down by judges earlier this year, and its efforts have been well telegraphed.”

Investors remain focused on AI and the Fed into year-end, Neumann said.

Stocks have swung back and forth in the past three sessions. Friday witnessed a selloff as the AI trade cratered, while equities bounced back on Monday as Jensen Huang returned to the helm of Nvidia. Some of those gains were lost on Tuesday as Nvidia sank 5.9 per cent.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index tumbled 7.9 per cent on Tuesday, taking its decline from a June peak to about 40 per cent.

Anthropic PBC traded below its IPO price. Shares of Dell Technologies and HP edged up in extended trading after they issued upbeat forecasts.

“What the market is telling us is that investors do not believe that this amount of investment probably can proceed as they are guided previously, at least not in a sustainable way,” Dong Chen, chief investment officer Asia at Bank J. Safra Sarasin, said on Bloomberg Television. BLOOMBERG