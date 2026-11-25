Huang was reinstated as Nvidia CEO. following a pressure campaign by President Trump

Jensen Huang is speaking directly to employees less than a week after a similar gathering went ahead without him. PHOTO: NYTIMES

NVIDIA chief executive officer Jensen Huang addressed employees during an all-hands meeting at the chipmaker’s headquarters on Tuesday (Nov 24), according to people familiar with the matter, a day after his return to the top job.

The meeting was scheduled to start at 9.30 am Pacific Time, the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Huang has said he plans to be a better CEO the second time around.

Huang was reinstated on Monday following a pressure campaign by President Donald Trump. The Nvidia chief was ousted less than two weeks ago following revelations he’d had an affair with a subordinate and another with an alleged Chinese spy.

According to a Financial Times report, Huang defended Nvidia’s lack of succession planning and his top-down control of dozens of senior executives, resisting calls to overhaul the reform of corporate governance.

When asked whether he would shake up Nvidia’s current management structure or initiate formal succession planning, Huang’s comments suggested that he did not envisage a wholesale overhaul of the company, according to the FT report.

The co-founder of the world’s largest chipmaker is speaking directly to employees less than a week after a similar gathering went ahead without him.

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Huang was forced out of the company following his admission of an affair and board investigation of suspicions that the person he had a relationship with was gathering intelligence for China.

Huang’s sudden reinstatement by the board on Monday came as a surprise to most of its senior leaders, who had used last week’s event to show confidence in the company’s ability to thrive without him.

Videos shared by employees on Monday showed Huang returning to the company’s Santa Clara, California headquarters to applause and cheers from staff. In a brief address in one of the building’s entrance lobbies, he told staff he “will do a better job.”

After rallying almost 31 per cent on the day of his comeback, Nvidia shares are down more than 7 per cent in Tuesday trading. The company’s valuation is down close to US$2 trillion from its peak in October. BLOOMBERG, FINANCIAL TIMES