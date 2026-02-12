Grab in black for first time as Q4 earnings drive full-year profit to US$268 million

Super app company announces US$500 million share buyback plan; acquires US-based digital financial services provider Stash

Revenue for FY2025 grew about 20% to US$3.4 billion from US$2.8 billion in FY2024. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Grab announced its first year in the black with FY2025 earnings of US$268 million on Thursday (Feb 12), reversing from a loss of US$105 million in FY2024.

The US$171 million in earnings for Q4 FY2025 was over six times the US$27 million a year prior. This was driven by higher operating profit and net finance income. Revenue for the period grew about 19 per cent to US$906 million from US$764 million in Q4 FY2025.

All business segments except financial services delivered positive segment adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda). Deliveries and mobility expanded in Ebitda margin to 2.2 per cent and 8.6 per cent, respectively.

Financial services revenue grew about 34 per cent on the year to US$99 million in Q4 from US$74 million. Loans grew around 120 per cent to US$1.2 billion from US$536 million. Total loans disbursed rose 53 per cent to US$979 million in the quarter.

Customer deposits across GXS Singapore and GXBank Malaysia increased to US$1.6 billion at the end of Q4 from US$1.2 billion a year earlier. This was driven by customer growth, with Grab users accounting for the majority of depositors.

Earnings for the quarter drove most of full-year profit.

Revenue for FY2025 grew about 20 per cent to US$3.4 billion from US$2.8 billion in FY2024. Earnings for FY2025 were driven by improvements in adjusted Ebitda, increases in net finance income and lower share-based compensation expenses.

“We exited 2025 with a record fourth quarter, delivering our first full year of net profit and crossing 50 million monthly transacting users,” said Anthony Tan, group chief executive officer and co-founder of Grab.

Grab is guiding for FY2026 revenue to be between US$4.04 billion and US$4.1 billion at a growth rate of 20 to 22 per cent year on year. Guidance for adjusted Ebitda for FY2026 is between US$700 million and US$720 million at a 40 to 44 per cent growth on the year.

The super app platform is also guiding for a 20 per cent compound annual growth rate for its revenue between 2025 and 2028. Adjusted Ebitda guidance for 2028 stands at US$1.5 billion and adjusted free cash flow conversion of 80 per cent for the same period.

This guidance and expected year-on-year growth is primarily attributable to the organic expansion of Grab’s business.

The company also announced a newly authorised US$500 million share buyback programme.

Separately, Grab announced that it has acquired US-based digital financial services provider Stash. The acquisition will give the company access to talent and technology, as well as high-margin subscription revenue.

Stash currently has US$5 billion in assets under management with over a million paying subscribers. The financial services provider is adjusted Ebitda and cash-flow positive, and will operate as an independent brand in the US after the transaction closes.

“This acquisition brings more than just recurring, high-margin subscription revenue; we will strengthen Grab’s fintech knowhow with Stash’s artificial intelligence-powered investing app, designed with existing US regulatory requirements at its core,” said Tan.

The payment for 50.1 per cent of equity interest will be made at an enterprise value of US$425 million, with the remainder to be made at fair market value over three years. This is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the third quarter this year. The payment will be a combination of cash and stock.

Nasdaq-listed Grab closed 1.9 per cent or US$0.08 lower at US$4.23 on Wednesday.