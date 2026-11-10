The Business Times
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‘Highly selective’: Singapore banks see strong AI financing demand but stay alert to debt risks

OCBC, UOB and DBS prioritise strong sponsors and reliable cash flows as concerns continue to mount over AI spending

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Jean Low

Jean Low

Published Tue, Nov 10, 2026 · 07:00 AM
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    • During their Q3 results briefings, all three Singapore banks emphasised prudent lending standards and focusing on financially strong borrowers.
    • During their Q3 results briefings, all three Singapore banks emphasised prudent lending standards and focusing on financially strong borrowers. PHOTO: BT

    [SINGAPORE] Singapore banks remain keen to finance South-east Asia’s booming data centre sector, but are taking a selective approach amid growing concerns over debt-funded artificial intelligence infrastructure spending.

    Industry watchers noted that while established operators with strong financial backing and long-term customer contracts continue to attract funding, smaller developers face tightening liquidity conditions.

    The cautious lending stance comes against the backdrop of a sharp sell-off on Wall Street on Thursday (Nov 5) led by AI-linked stocks, as midterm election results led to fears that the data centre boom could stall.

    Data centresAsean financeAseanArtificial IntelligenceSingapore banksSingapore bank lending

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