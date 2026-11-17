Country must be flexible in navigating geopolitical tensions, but should also be firm against foreign pressure

Former foreign minister George Yeo says that Singapore “cannot be a laundromat for contraband”. PHOTO: CMG

[SINGAPORE] The Republic must remain flexible in navigating geopolitical tensions, but should be prepared to resist external pressure when its reputation is at stake, said Singapore’s former foreign minister George Yeo.

Singapore needs to stay flexible but firm, given that the country’s reputation is “everything”, and it is why people trust this jurisdiction, noted Yeo, who is a visiting scholar at the National University of Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

“We cannot be a laundromat for contraband,” he added. “We are flexible, but beyond a point, no. And if there’s a price to be paid, so be it.”

His comments come amid allegations of Singapore’s involvement in the illegal movement of advanced artificial-intelligence chips from the US to China. This followed news of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s affair with a suspected Chinese spy, who was a top executive at a Singapore-based cloud computing company.

Yeo was speaking on a panel on investing in a fragmented world at the HSBC Singapore Wealth Investment Summit 2026 on Tuesday (Nov 17), together with Justin Muzinich, CEO of Muzinich & Co. The session was moderated by Barry O’Byrne, HSBC’s CEO of international wealth and premier banking.

Yeo noted that being a small country, it is easy for Singapore to come under pressure.

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But the Republic could not allow itself to become a conduit for prohibited goods, and should insist on evidence before acting against individuals or companies.

This is especially as geopolitics has become more important and is fragmenting the world, he pointed out.

US-China relations stable for now

Nevertheless, Yeo expects peace in the South-east Asia region for now.

US-China relations are likely to be stable for the time being – the Chinese are able to stand up to American pressure through the use of rare earths, he said.

He also does not expect conflict over Taiwan, as the US – not China – is “completely dependent” on Taiwanese chips. “If there’s war, the entire AI industry collapses.”

India-China relations are also mending, Yeo noted, adding that conflicts in the Middle East and Europe are more removed from South-east Asia as well.

This should allow the region to be in “a good place”, given the strong economic growth and wealth generation.

“We keep the peace here, and we can maintain the peace here for another generation,” he said. “Even if there’s a financial crisis in between, I think we’ll be okay.”